Summer Walker: 'Love you South Africa'

Summer Walker had a blast in Mzansi, despite one of her shows being cut short.

American R&B singer Summer Walker can't stop raving about her time in South Africa. The 'Good Good' singer was in the country for two performances: Rocking the Daisies in Cape Town and Pretoria's In The City Festival. Walker received a warm welcome from her SA fans from the moment she stepped off the plane. Scores of singing fans greeted her. "South Africa yall been showing me so much love this has been my favourite place to travel to, I been having a ball & yall are so welcoming & loving can’t wait for the show tonight," she wrote on Instagram.

Walker's first show got off to a good start, with thousands of people singing along to fan favourites such as 'Playing Games', 'Heart of a Woman', 'Girls Need Love' and 'Body' at Rocking the Daisies. "She was so amazing," a X user said. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned at her Pretoria show. The performance was cut short after just 20 minutes, leaving some fans disappointed. Walker later apologised for the "promoter messing things up". "South Africa, I love you Guys so much. You guys were the best show. I wanted to do the full hour, but the venue and SA police didn’t allow me to. It was not my fault. I love you guys, I’ll be back soon," she wrote on X. The 29-year-old decided to hold a small meet and greet after the show to make up for the lost time. "Thank you' South Africa. I had such an amazing time, sorry for the promoter messing things up' but I’m glad some of ya'll came to see me after the show," she said on Instagram.

The singer's fans assured her they still love and support her despite not seeing her full performance. "We love you, Summer ! Nobody deserved what happened on Sunday, but that 20 minutes was still goooddddd !!!!! I wouldn’t trade it for anything," one person said. Walker made it clear that she will be back, and her South African fans can't wait for round 2! "I’m just glad you’re coming back. I’ll be so ready for you!" one of her Instagram followers said.

Love you south africa💕 pic.twitter.com/Etrej8lp2K — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) October 7, 2025

Universal Music South Africa presented Summer Walker with a plaque in commemorating 300 Million streams across her entire catalogue. pic.twitter.com/yvK6n0sxSt — swinfos (@swinfos) October 7, 2025

SK Original presented US singer Summer Walker with her portrait.



She's currently in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/2egsCKVGRk — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) October 6, 2025

Summer Walker at In the City in Pretoria, South Africa last night. pic.twitter.com/AhDQsvVAcD — swinfos (@swinfos) October 6, 2025

Image credit: Instagram/@summerwalker