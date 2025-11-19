Summer Walker drops two deluxe editions of new album
Updated | By Music Reporter
'The After Party' deluxe edition of Summer Walker's 'Finally Over It' album features two songs that were only available on vinyl.
Summer Walker has released deluxe editions of her third studio album, 'Finally Over It'.
Walker debuted the album on November 14 - four years after her last project. The two deluxe editions, 'Cocktail Party' and 'The After Party', offer "new stories, new layers, and new energy".
"The first deluxe, 'Finally Over It (Cocktail Hour)', arrives with four exclusive products available only on the iTunes download version and expands Summer’s beloved Sessions series with a brand-new installment, 'Session 34', alongside an unreleased version of 'Session 32' recorded live from her Breezy Bowl Tour stop in Las Vegas," a statement read.
It also includes an exclusive video of Walker recording 'Go Girl'.
The second deluxe edition features two tracks that previously only appeared on a vinyl variant. Fans without record players can now enjoy 'Tale Me Out This Club' and 'Drown In My Love', which features Ghanaian-born rapper Foggieraw.
The US R&B singer teased the two songs earlier this year.
"Rounding out the release is a solo version of '1-800 Heartbreak', giving fans a new way to experience one of the album’s standout moments."
'Finally Over It' is the last album from Walker's 'Over It' trilogy, which started with 'Over It' in 2019. 'Still Over It' arrived in 2021.
The third instalment features guest appearances from Anderson .Paak, Doja Cat, Chris Brown, Latto. Mariah the Scientist, Sexyy Red, 21 Savage, GloRilla, Teddy Swims, Brent Faiyaz and Monaleo.
The album's lead single, 'Heart of a Woman', was released in October last year. Walker released a second single, 'FMT', on Friday.
"Thank y’all for going on this journey with me," Walker said after dropping 'Finally Over It'.
"This trilogy is the story of my life and Finally Over It means so much because it shows the woman I’ve grown into. For Better or For Worse, this chapter is complete. I’m proud of myself. I’m grateful for y’all. And I’m finally over it."
The 18-track album is divided into two parts, themed 'For Better' and 'For Worse'.
"This is the best album of the decade! The way you captured 90s R&B sounds made them modern with very impressive vocals and features to the gods. This is the best album of the year," one fan said.
Image Credit: YouTube/Summer Walker
