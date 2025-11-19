Summer Walker drops two deluxe editions of new album

Summer Walker has released deluxe editions of her third studio album, 'Finally Over It'.

Walker debuted the album on November 14 - four years after her last project. The two deluxe editions, 'Cocktail Party' and 'The After Party', offer "new stories, new layers, and new energy".

"The first deluxe, 'Finally Over It (Cocktail Hour)', arrives with four exclusive products available only on the iTunes download version and expands Summer’s beloved Sessions series with a brand-new installment, 'Session 34', alongside an unreleased version of 'Session 32' recorded live from her Breezy Bowl Tour stop in Las Vegas," a statement read.

It also includes an exclusive video of Walker recording 'Go Girl'.

The second deluxe edition features two tracks that previously only appeared on a vinyl variant. Fans without record players can now enjoy 'Tale Me Out This Club' and 'Drown In My Love', which features Ghanaian-born rapper Foggieraw.

The US R&B singer teased the two songs earlier this year.

"Rounding out the release is a solo version of '1-800 Heartbreak', giving fans a new way to experience one of the album’s standout moments."