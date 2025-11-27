'Stranger Things' season 5 debuts to rave reviews
Last goodbye! The final season of 'Stranger Things' is here.
After a three-year wait, 'Stranger Things' fans finally get to watch the fifth and final season of the popular Netflix science fiction horror drama.
The first volume of the new season premiered on the streaming platform on Wednesday, November 26 (or early Thursday morning for South Africans), to rave reviews.
Volume 1 consists of four episodes and debuted with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 84% from critics.
"It’s classic 80s adventure fare, in the best way: kids outsmarting adults, lashings of humour and a surprising amount of heart. I gulped it down – more please," The Standard's Vicky Jessop wrote.
Audiences are equally impressed, with a Popcornmeter rating of 90% on the first day. "Sooooooo good, I can't wait for volume 2 and the finale!" one viewer wrote.
"The fifth and final season picks up in the fall of 1987, with Hawkins, Indiana, scarred by the opening of the Rifts at the end of Season 4 and our heroes united in their efforts to find and kill Vecna. But that’s easier said than done since his whereabouts are unknown, and Hawkins is under lockdown," a season 5 synopsis reads.
The original 'Stranger Things' cast is back for the final season, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink.
Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Brett Gelman and Priah Ferguson also return.
The cast said their final goodbyes in heartfelt posts shared on social media.
"This show has given me so much. But most importantly, the most meaningful story to tell, El’s. Thank you to the duffers for taking a chance on everything you shouldn’t have wanted: a British girl, with a huge family, a lot of energy, a strong point of view, but a heart that would work tirelessly for the character you built," Brown wrote on Instagram.
"Enjoy volume 1, folks. See you on the right side up."
Volume 2 of 'Stranger Things' is set to release on December 26 in South Africa, with the finale scheduled for January 1.
