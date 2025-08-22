'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown adopts baby girl

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, have adopted a baby girl.

The couple shared the news in a joint statement shared on social media. “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.”

Brown and Bongiovi say they are looking forward to parenthood.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

Brown and Bongiovi, who is the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi, wed in May 2024. Their wedding ceremony was held in Tuscany, Italy.

The 'Stranger Things' actress wore four different dresses. She shared some insight into how she knew Bongiovi was ‘the one’ in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we’re looking for, the kind of careers we want. It’s such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him,” she said in the February 2025 interview.

While some social media users questioned if Brown was too young to adopt, the 21-year-old revealed on the Smartless podcast in March that her mom started her family early.

"My mom actually had her first child at 21 and my dad was 19. This has been my thing since before I met Jake. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."

Despite a few negative comments, many applauded her for choosing adoption.

“Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are setting a good example for rich young couples. I love this! Adoption is so important,” one X user said.

Another user wrote: “I love that they chose adoption. They’re wealthy and could have a surrogate or whatever fertility interventions, but they chose adoption.”