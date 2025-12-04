Spotify reveals the biggest artists of 2025
Updated | By Music Reporter
Arijit Singh, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd are among Spotify's top artists of the year.
Arijit Singh, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd are among Spotify's top artists of the year.
Spotify has crowned Bad Bunny the Global Top Artist of the year. This is the Puerto Rican rapper's fourth time claiming the title.
The music streaming platform released the '2025 Spotify Wrapped' this week, which spotlights the biggest musicians, songs and albums.
Bad Bunny's music earned him over 19 billion streams this year.
"Wrapped reflects our users’ listening habits, and every stream, playlist addition, and fan moment contributes to this year-end recognition. With this achievement, Bad Bunny becomes the first artist ever to claim the top spot four times," Spotify said.
It looks like 2026 will be an even bigger year for the rapper. He will headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show and is nominated for six Grammy awards.
His 2025 album, 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos', is nominated for 'Album of the Year', while 'DTMF' is up for 'Song of the Year'.
No Spotify top artist list is complete without one of the most popular female singers in the world, and Bad Bunny's biggest competition for the #1 spot.
Taylor Swift was named Global Top Artist of the year in 2023 and 2024, ending Bad Bunny's three-year reign. However, she drops to #2 on this year's list.
READ: Taylor Swift's 'Fate of Ophelia' continues to dominate the charts
The Weeknd, Drake and Billie Eilish round up the top five. Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Fuerza Regida and Arijit Singh are also in the top 10.
Earlier this year, Singh teamed up with Sheeran on his hit single, 'Sapphire'.
"I first became aware of @arijitsingh music when I watched Aashiqui 2 and heard Tum Hi Ho. I was proper spellbound by his voice, the song, the scene in the movie."
Sheeran described Singh as "one of the most talented humans" he has ever met. "I’m so grateful he shared his talent with me for this song."
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: YouTube/Ed Sheeran ('Sapphire' music video)
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
DStv confirms termination of 16 major channels
DStv is removing 16 major channels in 2026. Here’s the full list and the...East Coast Breakfast 2 hours ago
-
WhatsApp rolls out new features and testing tools for South African users
WhatsApp is rolling out new updates in South Africa, from easier beta ac...Stacey & J Sbu 20 hours ago