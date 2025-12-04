Spotify reveals the biggest artists of 2025

Spotify has crowned Bad Bunny the Global Top Artist of the year. This is the Puerto Rican rapper's fourth time claiming the title.

The music streaming platform released the '2025 Spotify Wrapped' this week, which spotlights the biggest musicians, songs and albums.

Bad Bunny's music earned him over 19 billion streams this year.

"Wrapped reflects our users’ listening habits, and every stream, playlist addition, and fan moment contributes to this year-end recognition. With this achievement, Bad Bunny becomes the first artist ever to claim the top spot four times," Spotify said.

It looks like 2026 will be an even bigger year for the rapper. He will headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show and is nominated for six Grammy awards.

His 2025 album, 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos', is nominated for 'Album of the Year', while 'DTMF' is up for 'Song of the Year'.

No Spotify top artist list is complete without one of the most popular female singers in the world, and Bad Bunny's biggest competition for the #1 spot.

Taylor Swift was named Global Top Artist of the year in 2023 and 2024, ending Bad Bunny's three-year reign. However, she drops to #2 on this year's list.

READ: Taylor Swift's 'Fate of Ophelia' continues to dominate the charts

The Weeknd, Drake and Billie Eilish round up the top five. Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Fuerza Regida and Arijit Singh are also in the top 10.

Earlier this year, Singh teamed up with Sheeran on his hit single, 'Sapphire'.

"I first became aware of @arijitsingh music when I watched Aashiqui 2 and heard Tum Hi Ho. I was proper spellbound by his voice, the song, the scene in the movie."

Sheeran described Singh as "one of the most talented humans" he has ever met. "I’m so grateful he shared his talent with me for this song."