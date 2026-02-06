Sombr doesn't want to be a 'Homewrecker'

Sombr is showing off his acting skills in the music video for his new song, 'Homewrecker".

The singer released his first single of 2026, accompanied by a Western-style music video featuring Quenlin Blackwell and Milo Manheim.

Manheim, who was recently cast as Flynn Rider in Disney's live-action version of 'Tangled', and Sombr fight over Blackwell.

Their intense love triangle ends with them exchanging blows.

"My new single, 'Homewrecker', is out now everywhere with a music video starring the amazing @quenblackwell & @milomanheim. Love this song, love them, and love you," sombr wrote on Instagram.

Fasn enjoyed watching the trio's complicated love story play out onscreen.

"OMG, that was so cinematic. I actually can’t. I love Qwen and Shane together," one YouTuber commented.

Sombr, whose real name is Shane Michael Boose, also received praise for his songwriting.

"I don't wanna talk down on your lover/ I don't wanna be a homewrecker/ I just know I can be better," he sings.

'Homewrecker' does not appear on the tracklist of the singer's debut album, 'I Barely Know Her', leading fans to believe that it could be part of an upcoming EP.

The 'Best New Artist' Grammy nominee has not confirmed the speculation. 'I Barely Know Her', which was released in August 2025, helped catapult Sombr into stardom.

The album produced hits such as 'Back to Friends', 'Undressed', 'We Never Dated' and '12 to 12'.

'12 to 12' is currently the #14 song on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (powered by Pick n Pay).

