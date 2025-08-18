Sho Madjozi shares exciting baby news

Surprise! Sho Madjozi is a mom. The singer has announced the birth of her first child.

She shared the news on her Instagram page.

The post included several pictures from her maternity shoot. One image showed a baby resting on her chest in a hospital room.

"Yal go ahead and enjoy Friday without me," she told her 1,3 million followers. "My dream to become a mom has finally come true."

Sho Madjozi did not reveal the name or identity of her baby's father or when she welcomed her bundle of joy.

The 'John Cena' singer's last post on Instagram was shared in February.

Pearl Thusi, Jennifer Bala, and Hulisani Ravele were just some of the people who congratulated new mom, Sho Madjozi.

"Our next president might have just been born. With a mom like you, the possibilities are endless. We love you, mama." Thusi wrote.

Bala commented, "Awww congratulations to you and your family! Enjoy your little blessing and bonding time."

"Aaaaahhhhhh!!! Congratulations Mama!" Ravele said.