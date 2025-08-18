Sho Madjozi shares exciting baby news
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
"My dream to become a mom has finally come true."
Surprise! Sho Madjozi is a mom. The singer has announced the birth of her first child.
She shared the news on her Instagram page.
The post included several pictures from her maternity shoot. One image showed a baby resting on her chest in a hospital room.
"Yal go ahead and enjoy Friday without me," she told her 1,3 million followers. "My dream to become a mom has finally come true."
Sho Madjozi did not reveal the name or identity of her baby's father or when she welcomed her bundle of joy.
The 'John Cena' singer's last post on Instagram was shared in February.
Pearl Thusi, Jennifer Bala, and Hulisani Ravele were just some of the people who congratulated new mom, Sho Madjozi.
"Our next president might have just been born. With a mom like you, the possibilities are endless. We love you, mama." Thusi wrote.
Bala commented, "Awww congratulations to you and your family! Enjoy your little blessing and bonding time."
"Aaaaahhhhhh!!! Congratulations Mama!" Ravele said.
While the news might surprise some, a picture from her baby shower leaked online in July.
It showed a poster featuring a pregnant Sho Madjozi, whose real name is Maya Wegerif.
The poster read, 'Welcome to Maya's baby shower.'
Other stars who became moms for the first time in 2025 include Demi-Leigh Tebow.
The former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe winner and her husband, Tim Tebow, welcomed their daughter Daphne Reign in July.
A few weeks ago, Demi-Leigh celebrated one month with her baby girl.
"One month of Daphne. 31 days of hearing your little voice and learning what each sound means. 4 weeks of feeling your heartbeat in my arms, instead of waiting to hear it at the next appointment. A month of celebrating every ounce you gain and every smile you give," she wrote.
The beauty queen added that she is constantly in awe of her little girl.
"I could watch and stare at you all day. One month of you and already, I can’t imagine life without you! Thank you, Jesus, for the blessing of YOU."
Main image credit: Instagram/@shomadjozi
