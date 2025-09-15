Sharon Osbourne thankful for support after Ozzy's death
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
"I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way."
Ozzy Osbourne's wife, Sharon Osbourne, has penned a beautiful message thanking fans for their "outerworldly" support after his death.
The Black Sabbath singer died of a heart attack in July at the age of 76. The 'Changes' hitmaker also suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.
Thousands of fans lined the streets of Birmingham to bid a final farewell to the musician shortly after his death.
"I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media," Sharon wrote on Instagram.
"Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it’s carried me through many nights."
Sharon's post included a video of herself and her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, spending time with birds of prey at a falconry.
"Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with. The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical."
"I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way."
In August, Kelly also thanked her fans for their outpouring of love. The singer confessed that she will not be okay for a while.
"The love, support, and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain."
Her brother, Jack Osbourne, paid tribute to Ozzy during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.
The video tribute included his four children: Pearl, Andy, Minnie and Maple. They helped introduce a musical tribute featuring Aerosmith's Steven Tyler.
"I know for sure it would make him incredibly happy to see these great musicians carry on his legacy and help inspire the next generation of rockers. We love you, dad," Jack said.
Image credit: Instagram/@jackosbourne
