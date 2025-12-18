Selena Gomez reacts to questions about her changing voice

Singer-actress Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about why her voice has changed over the years.

Speculation about her voice has been a hot topic over the years, with some blaming her lupus diagnosis for the changes.

The 33-year-old was diagnosed in 2013, but only opened up about her condition in 2015 after taking a break from her career to check into rehab.

"I was diagnosed with autoimmune disease [lupus], and I've been through chemotherapy. That's what my break was really about. I could've had a stroke," she told Billboard at the time.

According to Mayo Clinic, "Lupus is a condition in which the body's immune system attacks its own tissues and organs. This is called an autoimmune condition. Lupus causes swelling and irritation, called inflammation, that may affect joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs."

The condition led to further health complications, resulting in Gomez needing a kidney transplant. In 2017, her close friend at the time, Francia Raisa, donated her kidney to the star.

Some of Gomez's fans have also suggested that the various medications she takes and/or her alleged veneers are responsible for her "nasally" sounding voice.

"She started speaking like her jaws are wired shut," one person noted on YouTube.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress addressed the real cause during a recent Instagram Live chat with her followers.

"I've gotten this question a few times, the voice thing," she said. "Sometimes when I'm on - never mind."

Gomez continued: "Sometimes things happen. I get weird. My throat kind of swells inside sometimes. That’s all."