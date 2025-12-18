Selena Gomez reacts to questions about her changing voice
Fans have suggested that Selena Gomez's voice change is linked to her health issues
Singer-actress Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about why her voice has changed over the years.
Speculation about her voice has been a hot topic over the years, with some blaming her lupus diagnosis for the changes.
The 33-year-old was diagnosed in 2013, but only opened up about her condition in 2015 after taking a break from her career to check into rehab.
"I was diagnosed with autoimmune disease [lupus], and I've been through chemotherapy. That's what my break was really about. I could've had a stroke," she told Billboard at the time.
According to Mayo Clinic, "Lupus is a condition in which the body's immune system attacks its own tissues and organs. This is called an autoimmune condition. Lupus causes swelling and irritation, called inflammation, that may affect joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs."
The condition led to further health complications, resulting in Gomez needing a kidney transplant. In 2017, her close friend at the time, Francia Raisa, donated her kidney to the star.
Some of Gomez's fans have also suggested that the various medications she takes and/or her alleged veneers are responsible for her "nasally" sounding voice.
"She started speaking like her jaws are wired shut," one person noted on YouTube.
The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress addressed the real cause during a recent Instagram Live chat with her followers.
"I've gotten this question a few times, the voice thing," she said. "Sometimes when I'm on - never mind."
Gomez continued: "Sometimes things happen. I get weird. My throat kind of swells inside sometimes. That’s all."
Selena Gomez addresses concerns about her voice on Instagram Live! pic.twitter.com/21dvF503dM— Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) December 17, 2025
Selena Gomez Lupus
Gomez, who recently married music producer Benny Blanco, has previously revealed that having lupus means she might not be able to carry her own children.
"I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while," she told Vanity Fair last year.
The 'Call Me When You Break Up' singer hasn't ruled out adoption. "It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone," she added.
"[But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me."
Gomez is excited about one day becoming a mother, regardless of what the journey might look like.
"It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”
