Selena Gomez celebrates her showgirl bestie in new wedding snaps

Selena Gomez feels "blessed" to have had Taylor Swift by her side on her special day.

Selena Gomez has shared new pictures from her wedding day. The singer, who married music producer Benny Blanco on September 27, shared a special post to celebrate Taylor Swift's new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'. "In honour of SHOWGIRL," she captioned a video of Swift recording a video while she was getting her hair done. "Blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always." Gomez also included a picture of the pair sipping drinks with a straw, while another image showed them sharing a sweet embrace. "I’m gonna cry, the absolute sweetest friendship or let me say sisterhood!" one of Gomez's followers commented. "LOVE seeing you happy, being loved and being surrounded by the best people possible! PS: obsessed with Taylor’s album too."

Selena Gomez Wedding Pictures

The pair became close friends when Gomez dated Nick Jonas and Swift dated Joe Jonas, who famously dumped her during a 30-second phone call. "She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other because it was really sweet," she said on the 'Therapuss' podcast with Jake Shane. Nearly two decades later, they are both marrying their Prince Charming. Swift is currently engaged to American football tight end Travis Kelce. Swift had a special role at Gomez's wedding. The 'Love Story' singer gave a speech. Several reports claimed that she joked that Gomez beat her to the altar. However, Swift revealed on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' that she said no such thing. "It's false! I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous, not only bride, but just vision that I've ever seen in my life. I've never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day," she told Fallon. "And she deserves all this happiness... I did make a speech, but I actually made a point not to mention anything from my engagement."

Gomez is likely to play a special role in Swift's wedding. The 35-year-old has not shared any details about her plans for the big day. She did, however, reveal how Kecle popped the question. "I've never seen this dude nervous. Ever! And he was like, 'Do you want to go and just walk around the backyard and have a glass of wine?' And then I realised exactly why all of the windows were curtained and why he was nervous," she told Fallon. We can't wait to see Swift as a blushing bride!

