Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share their wedding album
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Music producer Benny Blanco married a real-life Disney princess.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially married.
The couple said their I do's in an intimate wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday, September 27.
Gomez shared several pictures from her big day on social media. The bride looked gorgeous in a halterneck lace wedding dress while Blanco looked dashing in a custom-made Ralph Lauren suit.
"I married a real-life Disney princess," the groom wrote on Instagram.
The 'Wizards of Waverly Place' actress changed into a second dress for the wedding reception.
Gomez's grandfather, David Michael Cornett, walked her down the aisle. Her mother, Mandy Teefey, was also in attendance.
"What a perfect celebration for the most kick ass couple I know! The evening couldn’t have been more beautiful and perfect! Absolutely flawless!" Teefet said.
"All my love to my beautiful daughter @selenagomez and to the greatest son-in-law @itsbennyblanco!!! It was a fairytale come true, and it was beyond heartwarming watching my father walk her down the aisle!!! XO."
Several high-profile guests, including the singer's best friend, Taylor Swift, were invited to the wedding.
The pair have been friends for nearly 17 years. Swift, who is engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce, reportedly gave a sweet speech at the reception.
Her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short were also in attendance.
Other stars on the wedding guest list included Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, Paul Rudd, Zoe Saldaña, Camila Cabello, SZA and 'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park.
'Uptown Funk' hitmaker Mark Ronson was the DJ.
According to People, Gomez and Blanco wrote their own wedding vows.
"The ceremony moved guests to tears. They wrote their own vows, which were both funny and sentimental," a source told the publication.
Gomez and Blanco tied the knot nine months after announcing their engagement.
The music producer popped the question with a marquise diamond ring.
The couple started dating shortly after working together on her 2023 single 'Single Soon'. They confirmed their romance in December 2023.
Earlier this year. Gomez and Blanco released a joint album, 'I Said I Love You First'.
Some of the songs on the album were 'Sunset Blvd' and 'Call Me When You Breakup' featuring Gracie Abrams.
Gomez previously revealed that she met Blanco at the right stage of her life.
"I actually feel valued. I feel seen. I feel respected. And I think that’s all I’ve ever really wanted. I’ve kind of been alone in the world. I was alone for five years before we got together, and I think that really helped me appreciate someone like Ben, she told Interview magazine.
"He gets so weirded out by me saying this, but genuinely, 10 years ago, I wasn’t in a space in my life where I could have accepted the kind of patience, the kind of unconditional love that he gives me."
Blanco also shared some relationship advice.
"Happy wife, happy life. Shut the f**k up and listen to your partner."
Image credit: Instagram/@itsbennyblanco
