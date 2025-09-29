Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share their wedding album

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially married.

The couple said their I do's in an intimate wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday, September 27.

Gomez shared several pictures from her big day on social media. The bride looked gorgeous in a halterneck lace wedding dress while Blanco looked dashing in a custom-made Ralph Lauren suit.

"I married a real-life Disney princess," the groom wrote on Instagram.

The 'Wizards of Waverly Place' actress changed into a second dress for the wedding reception.

Gomez's grandfather, David Michael Cornett, walked her down the aisle. Her mother, Mandy Teefey, was also in attendance.

"What a perfect celebration for the most kick ass couple I know! The evening couldn’t have been more beautiful and perfect! Absolutely flawless!" Teefet said.

"All my love to my beautiful daughter @selenagomez and to the greatest son-in-law @itsbennyblanco!!! It was a fairytale come true, and it was beyond heartwarming watching my father walk her down the aisle!!! XO."