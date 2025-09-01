Sabrina Carpenter's new album is a "party for heartbreak"
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
'Man's Best Friend' is finally out, and music critics are already calling it a "pop delight".
Sabrina Carpenter says her new album was made from "pure inspiration and zero pressure".
'Man's Best Friend' was released on Friday, August 29, and it has already garnered big numbers on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.
It's the biggest debut by a female artist on Spotify in 2025.
"Man’s Best Friend is out now x how special to make something out of pure inspiration and zero pressure," Carpenter said shortly after the album's release.
"I don’t think I’ve had greater memories making something before."
The 12-track album features the hit single 'Manchild', which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 when it was released in June.
Carpenter co-wrote and co-produced all the songs on the album. She worked with record producer Jack Michael Antonoff.
He has written and produced songs for artists such as Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Lorde.
John Ryan and Amy Allen are also listed as songwriters on 'Man's Best Friend'.
"I made the whole record with 3 of my best, most brilliant friends, Amy, Jack and John. And if I could turn back time and relive these memories I would. God damn, we had so much fun and you can hear it!" Carpenter said.
Carpenter has described her album as a "party for heartbreak" and a "celebration of disappointment".
"It’s laughing at yourself and your poor choices as everything is falling apart, it’s wondering how loyalty and love always gets you back to third wheeling, spoken sarcastically like a true 25-year-old!"She encouraged her fans to listen to the album with the volume turned up, and in order from top to bottom.
"This is sonically and lyrically my favourite way to experience this album! (Glass of white wine/ go-go juice optional)".
Music critics are already raving about her new project. Variety called it a "pop delight", adding that it is "one of the year’s best pop records".
The Guardian praised the "utterly delightful tracks".
Carpenter released a new song on the day of her album's release. 'Tears' serves as the album's second single.
The track's music video debuted on Friday and is currently trending at #1 on YouTube.
"This was a wild fantasy dream come true. Could not make this video without all the genius talent involved," she said.
Watch the 'Tears' music video below.
'Manchild' is currently #20 on the ECR Top 40 with Styles
