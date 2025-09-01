Sabrina Carpenter's new album is a "party for heartbreak"

Sabrina Carpenter says her new album was made from "pure inspiration and zero pressure".

'Man's Best Friend' was released on Friday, August 29, and it has already garnered big numbers on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

It's the biggest debut by a female artist on Spotify in 2025.

"Man’s Best Friend is out now x how special to make something out of pure inspiration and zero pressure," Carpenter said shortly after the album's release.

"I don’t think I’ve had greater memories making something before."

The 12-track album features the hit single 'Manchild', which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 when it was released in June.

Carpenter co-wrote and co-produced all the songs on the album. She worked with record producer Jack Michael Antonoff.

He has written and produced songs for artists such as Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Lorde.

John Ryan and Amy Allen are also listed as songwriters on 'Man's Best Friend'.

"I made the whole record with 3 of my best, most brilliant friends, Amy, Jack and John. And if I could turn back time and relive these memories I would. God damn, we had so much fun and you can hear it!" Carpenter said.