Sabrina Carpenter set to star in 'Alice in Wonderland' musical
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
The 'Espresso' singer is bringing Lewis Carroll’s 'Alice in Wonderland' to life on the big screen.
The 'Espresso' singer is bringing Lewis Carroll’s 'Alice in Wonderland' to life on the big screen.
Sabrina Carpenter has signed on for the movie role of a lifetime. The singer has been cast in a musical film based on 'Alice in Wonderland'.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carpenter will also produce the Universal Pictures film.
Lorene Scafaria is listed as the scriptwriter and director. Scafaria has worked on several high-profile projects, including 'Hustlers' starring Jenner Lopez and 'The Meddler' starring Susan Sarandon.
Carpenter will produce the movie alongside 'Wicked: For Good' producer Marc Platt, Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton.
The plot and official name have not been revealed. The last major 'Alice in Wonderland' film was Disney's 'Alice Through the Looking Glass'.
It starred Johnny Depp as Tarrant Hightopp, also known as the Mad Hatter, and Mia Wasikowska as Alice Kingsleigh.
According to Variety, Carpenter pitched an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ feature to Netflix in 2020, but nothing came of the project.
It’s still unclear who will join the singer in the cast for the Universal Pictures movie.
Carpenter has a lot to celebrate. She was recently announced as a 2026 Grammy nominee. The 26-year-old is nominated in six categories.
- Record of the Year ('Manchild')
- Song of the Year ('Manchild')
- Album of the Year ('Man's Best Friend')
- Best Music Video ('Manchild')
- Best Pop Vocal Album ('Man's Best Friend')
- Best Pop Solo Performance ('Manchild')
She celebrated her nomination on Instagram.
"6 nominations :’) i am so floored and grateful, thank you @recordingacademy," she wrote.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
Parents’ guide to safely vetting online schools in South Africa
Before enrolling your child in an online school, verifying accreditation...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Cheating husband wins court case after mistress was forced to repay ‘hidden’ R610,000
A cheating husband has won an appeal that turned the tables on his ex-gi...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago