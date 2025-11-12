Sabrina Carpenter set to star in 'Alice in Wonderland' musical

Sabrina Carpenter has signed on for the movie role of a lifetime. The singer has been cast in a musical film based on 'Alice in Wonderland'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carpenter will also produce the Universal Pictures film.

Lorene Scafaria is listed as the scriptwriter and director. Scafaria has worked on several high-profile projects, including 'Hustlers' starring Jenner Lopez and 'The Meddler' starring Susan Sarandon.

Carpenter will produce the movie alongside 'Wicked: For Good' producer Marc Platt, Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton.

The plot and official name have not been revealed. The last major 'Alice in Wonderland' film was Disney's 'Alice Through the Looking Glass'.

It starred Johnny Depp as Tarrant Hightopp, also known as the Mad Hatter, and Mia Wasikowska as Alice Kingsleigh.