Sabrina Carpenter reacts to Coachella lineup announcement
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Justin Bieber, Karol G and Sabrina Carpenter are set to headline Coachella 2026.
Justin Bieber, Karol G and Sabrina Carpenter are set to headline Coachella 2026.
Sabrina Carpenter just bagged one of the biggest music gigs of her career, and she predicted it over a year ago.
She has been named one of the headliners for the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
The 'Espresso' hitmaker made her debut at the festival, which took place in California, in 2024.
During her performance, she told the audience that she would be back. "Coachella, see you back here when I headline," she said.
That dream just became a reality. "Woman of my word," the singer captioned a picture of the lineup.
Carpenter will headline the festival on Friday, April 10 and 17.
Justin Bieber was announced as the Saturday headline, while Karol G will be Sunday's headliner.
"You are the queen of manifestation," one of Carpenter's fans wrote on X.
Another fan commented, "I would like to attend the Sabrina Carpenter school of manifestation, pls."
Other artists performing include Sexxy Red, Giveon, Addison Rae, Sombr, Young Thug, FKA twigs, and Labrinth.
woman of my word pic.twitter.com/8hL4Twy1qf— Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) September 16, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter's new album
The Coachella announcement comes shortly after Carpenter's new album, 'Man's Best Friend', debuted at No.1 in America.
This is her second album to reach the top spot after 2024's 'Short n' Sweet'.
"You guys have made Man’s Best Friend my second #1 album and my highest debut ever. That is very surreal," Carpenter wrote on Instagram.
"I feel so lucky to have such beautiful love and support all around me. Making this album with Jack, Amy and John was one of the most pure wholesome electric times in my life and to see the way you are all resonating with it just makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world."
The 26-year-old thanked her fans for all the love.
"Thank you for listening (top to bottom!!!) and thank you for bringing this album into your lives and having such a damn good time with it, I’m having fun too."
The album's lead single, 'Manchild', is currently #1 on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (powered by Pick n Pay).
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
Toll plazas go contactless: What you need to know
South Africa's toll plazas are going contactless. Here’s what's changing...Stacey & J Sbu 9 minutes ago
-
NSFAS has warned applicants of false claims circulating online
NSFAS has warned prospective applicants to be wary of false claims and f...Stacey & J Sbu 27 minutes ago