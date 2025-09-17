Sabrina Carpenter reacts to Coachella lineup announcement

Sabrina Carpenter just bagged one of the biggest music gigs of her career, and she predicted it over a year ago.

She has been named one of the headliners for the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The 'Espresso' hitmaker made her debut at the festival, which took place in California, in 2024.

During her performance, she told the audience that she would be back. "Coachella, see you back here when I headline," she said.

That dream just became a reality. "Woman of my word," the singer captioned a picture of the lineup.

Carpenter will headline the festival on Friday, April 10 and 17.

Justin Bieber was announced as the Saturday headline, while Karol G will be Sunday's headliner.

"You are the queen of manifestation," one of Carpenter's fans wrote on X.

Another fan commented, "I would like to attend the Sabrina Carpenter school of manifestation, pls."

Other artists performing include Sexxy Red, Giveon, Addison Rae, Sombr, Young Thug, FKA twigs, and Labrinth.