SA stars weigh in on Gayton McKenzie's Shein meeting
Bonang Matheba and Penny Lebyane reacted to the sports minister's decision to meet with global e-commerce fashion platform Shein.
South African celebrities are speaking out after Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie met with Shein officials in Singapore.
The minister visited the country for the South Africa Focus Week (SAFWS).
"The meeting took place on the margins of SAFWS on 6 October 2025, and focused on potential areas of collaboration between SHEIN and South Africa’s creative, fashion, and sports sectors — particularly in supporting inclusive sporting initiatives and empowering young South African designers and athletes," a statement shared on X read.
The post sparked outrage online, with many in the local fashion industry expressing disappointment.
"This is so infuriating [on] so many levels," X user, Fashion Moements, wrote.
"If Minister @GaytonMcK and his department really cared about the LOCAL FASHION INDUSTRY, then they would’ve done their research and know that any endorsement to SHEIN is no good for local fashion industry."
McKenzie responded to the tweet, telling the X user that there is "value in collaboration".
"We can’t stop Shein from doing business in SA, we can agitate and negotiate for greater participation of local fashion industry. We met them precisely for that reason. You guys think staying angry at companies is a solution?"
We can’t stop Shein from doing business in SA, we can agitate and negotiate for greater participation of local fashion industry. We met them precisely for that reason. You guys think staying angry at companies is a solution ? There is value in collaboration. https://t.co/4CZPir5zed— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) October 7, 2025
Celebrities react
Local fashion designer David Tlale told The Citizen that McKenzie does seem to understand how the clothing and textile industry works.
“How do you collaborate with someone from outside when you don’t understand what’s happening on the inside? He does not understand the value chain," he said.
Tlale added: "I find it very big of the minister to engage with a Chinese manufacturer that we are complaining and fighting about, that is killing our industry."
South African media personality Penny Lebyane also weighed in.
"By the way, those of u who have bought items confidently from SHEIN and Temu, you are as guilty for not protecting the very fashion and textile industry you expect the government to support. Every little action contributes to the bigger picture."
By the way those of u who have bought items confidently from SHEIN and Temu you are as guilty for not protecting the very fashion and textile industry you expect the government to support. 💔🇿🇦 every little action contributes to the bigger picture.— PennyLebyane💚RasediLebyane (@PennyLebyane) October 7, 2025
Local businesswoman and media personality, Bonang Matheba, responded to McKenzie's comments with a few words that spoke volumes.
"‘You guys’?! Lol!" she wrote on X.
‘You guys’?! Lol!! https://t.co/CCpgOyuasR— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) October 7, 2025
