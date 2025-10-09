SA stars weigh in on Gayton McKenzie's Shein meeting

South African celebrities are speaking out after Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie met with Shein officials in Singapore.

The minister visited the country for the South Africa Focus Week (SAFWS).

"The meeting took place on the margins of SAFWS on 6 October 2025, and focused on potential areas of collaboration between SHEIN and South Africa’s creative, fashion, and sports sectors — particularly in supporting inclusive sporting initiatives and empowering young South African designers and athletes," a statement shared on X read.

The post sparked outrage online, with many in the local fashion industry expressing disappointment.

"This is so infuriating [on] so many levels," X user, Fashion Moements, wrote.

"If Minister @GaytonMcK and his department really cared about the LOCAL FASHION INDUSTRY, then they would’ve done their research and know that any endorsement to SHEIN is no good for local fashion industry."

McKenzie responded to the tweet, telling the X user that there is "value in collaboration".

"We can’t stop Shein from doing business in SA, we can agitate and negotiate for greater participation of local fashion industry. We met them precisely for that reason. You guys think staying angry at companies is a solution?"