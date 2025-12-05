Rolling Stone unveils 100 best songs of 2025
Updated | By Music Reporter
Rolling Stone is rounding up the best songs of 2025. Here's a look at who made the top 10.
Rolling Stone is rounding up the best songs of 2025. Here's a look at who made the top 10.
Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra' has been declared the top song of the year.
Rolling Stone magazine released its '100 Best Songs of 2025' list this week, and it features songs from stars such as Miley Cyrus, Karol G, KATSEYE, Doechii, Doja Cat and Cardi B.
'Abracadabra', which reached #1 in several countries, has featured in several year-end song lists.
"The song is about facing the challenge of life and the challenge of the night and finding the magic in it all," Gaga told Elle in February.
"When you have to face the world, the people around you, your life, your unique circumstances, your unique fabric in the world. And when you feel challenged with really showing everybody who you are."
Chappell Roan's 'The Subway' kicks off the top 10. The singer-songwriter officially released the song as a single in July after performing the song at music festivals.
"I’m very proud of this song and what a journey she has been on," Roan said. "I first played it at Gov Ball when I was painted green as Lady Liberty, and in the past have played new songs live to feel them out."
Fans loved the song, but the 27-year-old had a "chaotic year", which didn’t give her the time to "build the world the song deserved".
"But finally we are here," she continued. "I def ripped my hair out trying to figure out the puzzle of how this song should feel musically, and visually and emotionally, luckily, there are some to spare."
Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia', which was released in October, also made the top 10.
The song, which features on her new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', has spent eight consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The track also reached No. 1 on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (powered by Pick n Pay).
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' and Kehlani's 'Folded also make the cut. Netflix's surprise hit, 'Golden', from the 'Kpop Demon Hunters' movie, cracked the top 3.
Here's a look at the complete top 10. Check out all 100 songs of 2025 on Rolling Stone magazine's website.
10. Chappell Roan - ‘The Subway’
9. Kendrick Lamar and SZA - ‘Luther’
8. Taylor Swift - 'The Fate of Ophelia’
7. YoungBoy Never Broke Again - ‘Shot Callin’
6. Sabrina Carpenter - ‘Manchild’
5. Kehlani - ‘Folded’
4. Bad Bunny, ‘Baile Inolvidable’
3. KPop Demon Hunters/Huntr/x - ‘Golden’
2. MJ Lenderman and This Is Lorelei - ‘Dancing in the Club’
1. Lady Gaga - 'Abracadabra'
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: YouTube/Lady Gaga
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
How South Africans can make the simple things in life 'merry'
It's the simple things that bring out the best of our culture...Danny Guselli 40 minutes ago
-
How to make the most of your holiday this festive season
If you are going away this festive season, make sure to follow these tip...Danny Guselli 46 minutes ago