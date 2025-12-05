Rolling Stone unveils 100 best songs of 2025

Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra' has been declared the top song of the year.

Rolling Stone magazine released its '100 Best Songs of 2025' list this week, and it features songs from stars such as Miley Cyrus, Karol G, KATSEYE, Doechii, Doja Cat and Cardi B.

'Abracadabra', which reached #1 in several countries, has featured in several year-end song lists.

"The song is about facing the challenge of life and the challenge of the night and finding the magic in it all," Gaga told Elle in February.

"When you have to face the world, the people around you, your life, your unique circumstances, your unique fabric in the world. And when you feel challenged with really showing everybody who you are."

Chappell Roan's 'The Subway' kicks off the top 10. The singer-songwriter officially released the song as a single in July after performing the song at music festivals.

"I’m very proud of this song and what a journey she has been on," Roan said. "I first played it at Gov Ball when I was painted green as Lady Liberty, and in the past have played new songs live to feel them out."

Fans loved the song, but the 27-year-old had a "chaotic year", which didn’t give her the time to "build the world the song deserved".

"But finally we are here," she continued. "I def ripped my hair out trying to figure out the puzzle of how this song should feel musically, and visually and emotionally, luckily, there are some to spare."