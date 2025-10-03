Rolling Stone gives Taylor Swift's new album 5 stars

Early reviews of Taylor Swift's album are in, and critics describe it as one of her best albums.

Music critics are raving about Taylor Swift's highly anticipated 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'. Rolling Stone magazine gave the singer's new music project an impressive five stars. "Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' combines new, exciting sonic turns with incisive storytelling," the publication wrote. The 12-track album debuted on October 3, with special release parties at cinemas worldwide, including South Africa. "I can’t tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right," Swift wrote on Instagram. She also thanked producers Max Martin and Shellback for helping her bring the album to life. "A forever thank you goes out to my mentors and friends, Max and Shellback, for helping me paint this self-portrait. If you thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain." Swifties are already dissecting every lyric of every song, trying to guess who inspired the tracks. "I heard you call me 'Boring Barbie' when the coke's got you brave," she sings in 'Actually Romantic'. "High-fived my ex and then you said you're glad he ghosted me/ Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face."

Fans have speculated the song is about Charli XCX, who is friends with Gabriette Bechtel, the fiancée of Swift's ex Matty Healy. Exhibit B: She wrote a song, 'Sympathy Is a Knife', allegedly about the 'Cruel Summer' singer. The track appeared on Charli XCX's sixth studio album, 'Brat'. Exhibit C: The album also has a song called 'Everything Is Romantic', which Swifties think is another Easter egg linking to 'Actually Romantic' being about Charli XCX.

The Independent indicates that Taylor Swift’s ‘Actually Romantic’ is a response to Charli xcx:



“The subject of much fan speculation after its title was unveiled, will do nothing to convince fans that it isn’t a thinly veiled swipe at the UK’s reigning cool girl, Charli xcx” pic.twitter.com/H16Gzxpq6T — xcxshake (@xcxshake) October 3, 2025

Swift's fans believe some songs are dedicated to her fiancé, Travis Kelce, including 'Wood'. 'The Fate of Ophelia' also heavily references the Kelce. "I heard you calling / On the megaphone / You wanna see me all alone," she sings. The NFL star famously revealed on his podcast, 'New Heights', that he tried to meet the singer backstage at one of her concerts. A clip from the podcast was sent to Swift, and the rest is history. She sings elsewhere in the song, "I pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes. " 'Ruin the Friendship' is allegedly about her falling out with actress Blake Lively. The pair haven't been spotted for months, and rumours claim Swift is upset with the 'Gossip Girl' star for involving her in her Justin Baldoni lawsuit drama. However, given that Swift recorded the album during the European leg of the 'Eras Tour' in 2024, it is highly unlikely that the song is about the actress, as they were still very much friends then. The European shows occurred between May 2024 and August 2024, long before Lively filed her complaint against Baldoni. Swift did, however, write a song called 'Cancelled', which some say is her defending Lively. "Did you girl-boss too close to the sun?/ Did they catch you having far too much fun?/ Come with me, when they see us, they’ll run/Something wicked this way comes," she sings. In 2025, it was claimed that they were no longer speaking to each other. Swift has not been spotted with Lively in months. Livley has also not shown any public support for Swift's new album. Some believe 'Cancelled' could also be about Swift's friend Brittany Mahomes, who is reportedly a Donald Trump supporter. Others say it is about all her friends, including Selena Gomez - whose haters have tried to cancel her more than a few times.

Blake LIVELY wasn't invited to Taylor SWIFTS album celebration party 👀 pic.twitter.com/EWS4NBne1r — CitizenJournalist (@CJournalist24) August 18, 2025

Here's a look at some of the reviews of Swift's new album: Billboard: "The Life of a Showgirl is one of the most grounded, well-rounded projects of Swift’s career — a surprise, in the context of the hype preceding it." Variety: "Taylor Swift has made such a contagiously joyful record, even her score-settling detours sound sunny." BBC: Taylor Swift: "The Life of a Showgirl is a triumphant pop victory lap." The Los Angeles Times: "Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is an immaculate act of damage control." The Hollywood Reporter: "A delicious, and at times scandalous, collection of mellow-pop hits."

