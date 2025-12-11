Robert Pattinson and Zendaya are saying 'I do' - in new movie
The road to the altar is full of "drama" for Robert Pattinson and Zendaya's characters. Watch the first official trailer for 'The Drama'.
The last thing we expected on our Instagram feed this week was a picture of Zendaya sporting an engagement ring while cosying up to Robert Pattinson.
Mainly because Zendaya is currently engaged to 'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland, but also because we secretly wish it were us sitting on Edward Cullen's lap.
It turns out that the actors are the stars of an upcoming romantic comedy, 'The Drama', directed by Kristoffer Borgli.
The poster alone was enough to make moviegoers "save the date" for what they are already calling "one of my most anticipated movies of 2026".
"The onscreen duo we never knew we needed," an Instagram user wrote. Another user commented, "You had us at Zendaya, then at Robert! Can’t wait."
'The Drama' will debut in cinemas on 3 April 2026. The film also stars Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, Hailey Gates and Zoë Winters.
"A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected revelation sends their wedding week off the rails," a synopsis reads.
The movie's promotion included an engagement announcement in the Boston Globe.
The newspaper reveals how they became involved in the film's clever marketing strategy.
"On Monday, editors on The Boston Globe’s Living/Arts team received an unusual request: Would we mind holding our daily TV Critic’s Corner column so an ad could run in that space in print, right next to the Love Letters (@loveletters_globe) romance advice column?
The mock engagement included more details about Pattinson and Zendaya's characters.“Mr and Mrs Harwood of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, announce the engagement of their daughter, Emma Hardwood to Charlie Thompson, son of Mr and Mrs Alan Thompson of London, England. Mr Hardwood, a decorated military veteran, is proud to share this joyous news."
The couple's educational background is also highlighted in the ad.
“Miss Hardwood is a 2013 graduate of Portside High School and a 2017 honors graduate of Boston University where she earned her B.A. degree in English. She is currently employed at Mission Books.
“The future groom, Mr Thompson, was a 2004 graduate of Eaton College and went on to earn his ph.D. in Art History from Tufts University. He serves as the Director of the Cambridge Art Museum.”
Watch the trailer for Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's new movie, 'The Drama', below.
