Robert Pattinson and Zendaya are saying 'I do' - in new movie

The last thing we expected on our Instagram feed this week was a picture of Zendaya sporting an engagement ring while cosying up to Robert Pattinson.

Mainly because Zendaya is currently engaged to 'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland, but also because we secretly wish it were us sitting on Edward Cullen's lap.

It turns out that the actors are the stars of an upcoming romantic comedy, 'The Drama', directed by Kristoffer Borgli.

The poster alone was enough to make moviegoers "save the date" for what they are already calling "one of my most anticipated movies of 2026".

"The onscreen duo we never knew we needed," an Instagram user wrote. Another user commented, "You had us at Zendaya, then at Robert! Can’t wait."

'The Drama' will debut in cinemas on 3 April 2026. The film also stars Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, Hailey Gates and Zoë Winters.

"A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected revelation sends their wedding week off the rails," a synopsis reads.