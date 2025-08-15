R&B singer Elaine launches wellness brand

'You're the One' hitmaker Elaine is celebrating Women's Month by launching a wellness brand.

The South African R&B star hosted a self-care day to introduce 35 women to her new platform, which is "rooted in wellness, culture and music".

"The @softgirllsundaze launch event was absolutely perfect. Watching all my ideas come to life is such a blessing, thank you so much to all my soft girls who came to celebrate with me," Elaine wrote on Instagram.

Violy hosted the event, and South African DJ DBN Gogo kept the guests entertained with a "fire set."

Elaine says pilates instructor Shoneze Ramsammy treated the women to the "perfect" workout.

She also praised her team for helping to bring her vision to life. "Stay tuned for SGS edition 2."

Elaine included several pictures from the day on her official Instagram page. Her followers, including some of her famous friends, congratulated her on her first Softgirl Sundaze event.

"Insane. Congrats 🥂 😍," singer Shekhinah commented. Ayanda Thabethe wrote, "So wholesome."

Actress and businesswoman Amanda du-Pont also left a sweet message. The Lelive founder was one of the event's sponsors.

"I will always support you 🫶🏽."