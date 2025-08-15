R&B singer Elaine launches wellness brand
Updated | By Music Reporter
Elaine wants women to experience "soft girl sundaze".
'You're the One' hitmaker Elaine is celebrating Women's Month by launching a wellness brand.
The South African R&B star hosted a self-care day to introduce 35 women to her new platform, which is "rooted in wellness, culture and music".
"The @softgirllsundaze launch event was absolutely perfect. Watching all my ideas come to life is such a blessing, thank you so much to all my soft girls who came to celebrate with me," Elaine wrote on Instagram.
Violy hosted the event, and South African DJ DBN Gogo kept the guests entertained with a "fire set."
Elaine says pilates instructor Shoneze Ramsammy treated the women to the "perfect" workout.
She also praised her team for helping to bring her vision to life. "Stay tuned for SGS edition 2."
Elaine included several pictures from the day on her official Instagram page. Her followers, including some of her famous friends, congratulated her on her first Softgirl Sundaze event.
"Insane. Congrats 🥂 😍," singer Shekhinah commented. Ayanda Thabethe wrote, "So wholesome."
Actress and businesswoman Amanda du-Pont also left a sweet message. The Lelive founder was one of the event's sponsors.
"I will always support you 🫶🏽."
Meanwhile, Elaine was recently spotted at Rosefest 2025, an all-female festival founded by singer Shekhinah.
The festival celebrates "the empowerment and artistry of women in the South African music industry".
This week, Elaine shared a clip of her performing at the event. The clip showed festivalgoers singing her songs word for word.
"You killed it at Rosefest," a fan commented on one of her posts.
"First time seeing you perform live, and you’re honestly the reason I even wanted to be there and you delivered over and above. Aura, energy and vocals were crazy."
Elaine released her debut album, 'Stone Cold Heart', in October last year. She has shared three singles from the album, including 'Love Me Slowly' and 'Fake Deep'.
The album was released five years after she debuted her hit single, 'You're the One'.
"I didn't expect for this journey to end up taking so long. Time flies; I could've sworn I started working on this album what feels like yesterday. The truth is, I've been actively and wholeheartedly working on it since 2020, with no breaks," she told Glamour magazine.
"Countless music camps all over the country, moving to LA, and bringing this soundscape that I had designed in my head to life required me to be fully present and immersed."
We can't wait to see what Elaine has in store for fans next.
Main image credit: Instagram/@elaineofficial_
