It's a girl! Rihanna welcomes her third child

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are celebrating the birth of their third child. The 'Diamonds' singer announced the baby's arrival in a sweet social media post.

Rihanna revealed that the newest addition to the family is a girl. This is the 37-year-old's first daughter after welcoming sons, RZA Athelston and Rose Riot.

"Rocki Irish Mayers. Sept 13 2025," she captioned a picture of herself cradling her baby girl.

The post was liked over 3,4 million times in less than one hour.

"I told you at the MET it was a girl! AUNTIE WAS RIGHT! Congrats!" actress Taraji P Henson commented.

TV personality La La Anthony wrote, "Congratulations! A beautiful baby girl. So happy for you guys!!!"

Naomi Campbell added: "Congratulations, angel."

In May, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy in style at the 2025 Met Gala. Her special accessory on the night was her beautiful baby bump.

Before the singer stepped onto the red carpet, A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, teased what she would be wearing.

"Whatever gonna cover up that baby bump."

It was the first time the rapper acknowledged the baby rumours following weeks of speculation. After RiRi's grand entrance, A$AP Rocky

"It's time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I'm glad everybody's happy for us 'cause we definitely happy, you know," he told AP Entertainment.

The couple played coy about the baby's gender, but stressed that they would be happy with a girl or a boy.

Rihanna opened up about how her children have changed her in a 2024 interview with E! News.

"They bring purpose to every aspect of my life. Everything has to be intentional, everything has to be worth it - especially when it takes me away from them."