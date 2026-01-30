Rihanna celebrates 10th year 'ANTIversary'

Ten years ago, Rihanna released her eighth studio album, 'Anti', and it continues to make history.

The Barbados singer celebrated the milestone with a trip down memory lane. She shared a video featuring the biggest highlights from her 'Anti' era.

"My 2016 post wins. Happy ANTIversary," she captioned the Instagram video.

The 2016 album was a commercial success, producing four hit singles: 'Kiss it Better', 'Love on the Brain', 'Needed Me' and 'Work' featuring rapper Drake.

Rihanna's video also included some of the album's biggest achievements:

the longest charting album by a black female artist in music history

No.1 album on Billboard 200

23 billion global streams

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has announced nine new certifications for the album.

'Love on the Brain' was certified Diamond on January 28.

She now has eight songs in total that have reached Diamond status, including two others from 'Anti' and her 2012 hit 'Diamonds'.

Rihanna holds the record for the female artist with the most RIAA-certified Diamond singles. Here's a look at the new certifications for her 'Anti' album.

'Needed Me' - 12x platinum

'Work' - 11x platinum

'Love on the brain' - 10x platinum

'Kiss it better' - 4x platinum

'Sex with Me' - 4x platinum

'Desperado' - 3x platinum

'Consideration' - 2x platinum

'Woo' - platinum

'James Joint' - platinum

READ: Rihanna celebrates 20 years in music

Rihanna has not released a new album since 'Anti'. The 37-year-old has focused on building her Fenty Beauty empire, which helped her reach billionaire status in 2021.

The Gammy Award-winner has also become a mother, welcoming three children, Rza Athelston, Riot Rose and Rocki Irish, with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Aside from her songs for the 'Black Panther' and 'Smurfs' movies, Rihanna has not released new music in years.

The singer told Harper's Bazaar in 2025 that she cracked the code for her next album.

"I think music is my freedom. I just came to that realisation. I just cracked the code on what I really want to do for my next body of work. I am actually feeling really good about this. I know I kept saying this over the years,” she said.

Her fans are hoping that 2026 is finally the year that 'R9' drops.

"This much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears. It has to count. It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait. I cannot put up anything mediocre."