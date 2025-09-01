Rihanna celebrates 20 years in music
Rihanna has thanked her fans for the "greatest first 20 years ever".
Twenty years ago, a teenager from Barbados burst onto the international music scene with a hit that remains on many party playlists.
Rihanna is celebrating two decades of music with the release of new merchandise, and fans are hoping it's a sign that new music is on the way.
The nine-time Grammy Award winner released her debut album, 'Music of the Sun', on 29 August 2005.
The album's lead single, 'Pon de Replay,' was a worldwide hit, with people dancing in England, Ireland, Sweden, South Africa, Australia, and America. It peaked at #2.
"20 years ago, I left my country, my culture, my food, and family to embark on a journey that started with the release of my very first body of music!" Rihanna captioned an Instagram video of her greatest moments.
"So many of you were a part of my life and career since the very beginning, and some of you have joined the adventure along the way. I’m forever grateful to all of you. Each of you played a very crucial role in where this journey has taken me thus far!
Rihanna has released eight albums since the start of her career.
- 'Music of the Sun' (2005)
- 'A Girl Like Me' (2006)
- 'Good Girl Gone Bad' (2007)
- Rated R (2009)
- Loud (2010)
- Talk That Talk (2011)
- 'Unapologetic' (2012)
- 'Anti' (2016)
Some of her biggest hits include 'SOS'. 'Umbrella', 'Breakin' Dishes', 'Shut Up and Drive', 'Rude Boy', 'What's My Name', 'Only Girl in the World', 'Where Have You Been' and 'Work'.
Rihanna thanked her fans for the greatest first 20 years of her career.
"20 years of the most loyal, die-hard fans that don’t play about me whatsoever, 20 years of hard work and hardworking teams around me, 20 years of lessons, 20 years of unforgettable experiences and accomplishments, 20 years of my family being my number one support system."
The 37-year-old has collaborated with several big names in the industry, such as Drake, Jay Z, Kanye West, Eminem, Calvin Harris, Coldplay and Paul McCartney.
She has also worked with some of the biggest songwriters and music producers in the industry.
"To all the people who said yes to me and gave me a chance before it was 'cool' to (Execs, DJ’s, writers, producers, dancers, choreographers, directors, fashion designers, photographers, glam, journalists, brands, mentors, etc etc) 20 years worth of thanks to you!! I thank God, He’s been very generous to me and the Glory belongs to Him!" Rihanna wrote.
Rihanna New Album
Rihanna celebrated her 20th anniversary by releasing new merchandise for fans. She released three new items on her store.
One is a double-layered t-shirt with the words “Rihanna since 2005” and a hoodie featuring her famous 'Rhenna' character.
The character is a stick figure made to resemble the star. Fans can also buy a 'Rhenna' character doll.
Katy Perry, Lindsay Lohan and Candice Swanepoel joined over 120,000 people in congratulating Rihanna on her milestone.
Some speculated that Rihanna could soon release her long-awaited ninth studio album, 'R9'.
Since 2016's 'Anti', the singer has focused on her business ventures, including Fenty Beauty. She has built a billionaire beauty and fashion empire.
Rihanna promised that 'R9' would be on the way, but talk of a new album died down after she confirmed her third pregnancy in May.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have two children together, sons RZA and Riot.
She has already revealed that baby #3 will also get an 'R' name. Reports suggest the singer is due in November.
Fans might have to wait a bit longer before she releases a new album.
