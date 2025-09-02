Report: Chloe Malle set to replace Anna Wintour as Vogue editor

Chloe Malle has reportedly been appointed the new editor-in-chief of American Vogue.

Anna Wintour stepped down from the position in June after 37 years. She first joined the magazine in 1988.

"When I became the editor of Vogue, I was eager to prove to all who might listen that there was a new, exciting way to imagine an American fashion magazine,” she told staff.

"Now, I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas, supported by a new, exciting view of what a major media company can be. And that is exactly the kind of person we need to now look for to be HOEC for US Vogue.”

According to several reports, Malle will start her new role in the coming weeks just in time for New York Fashion Week.

The 39-year-old is no stranger to Vogue. She has worked for the publication for many years. Malle is the daughter of actress Candice Bergen.

Her father is the French film director, Louis Malle. Bergen told Dallas News that her daughter is an intelligent woman with a good sense of humour.

“She’s probably much more like her father than like me; she has his dynamism and his intellect, but she gets her sense of humour from me."

Malle is a Brown University graduate and previously worked at the New York Observer and The New York Times Style.

In 2011, a 25-year-old Malle was hired as social media editor at Vogue.

“I was hesitant when I was interviewing, because fashion is not one of my main interests in life, and I wanted to be a writer more than an editor, but I was so seduced by theVogue machine that I couldn’t resist,” Malle told Into the Gloss.

Now, 14 years later, she is set to take on her biggest role yet.

Wintour will stay on as the magazine's global editorial director. She will also remain Condé Nast’s global chief content officer.