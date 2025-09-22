Reese Witherspoon rewired her brain after abusive relationship

Reese Witherspoon is opening up about the emotional scars left behind after an abusive relationship.

The 49-year-old talked about how she survived a toxic partner when she was young during an episode of The New York Times podcast, 'Interview'.

"I think I was very good at being a professional and showing up and doing the right thing, but I wasn’t emotionally mature when I was young," she said.

"You get into relationships that don’t work for you, and sometimes you don’t even see the dynamics that are happening.”

Witherspoon had to rewire her brain after the abusive relationship.

“When I got out of that, it took me a while to reconstitute myself. My spirit had been diminished because I thought all those awful things that person said about me were true, and I had to rewire my brain.”

The actress, who has starred in movies such as 'Legally Blonde' and 'Cruel Intentions', admitted it wasn't easy.

"I was really insecure... It took me a long time to be this woman that I am now."