RAYE's new album has a "storybook feel"

It shows the singer in an elegant dress, standing in a green field on a dark, stormy night. She is pulling a rope that stretches into the clouds. The rope is attached to an open door, which reveals the words: 'This Music May Contain Hope.'

"My 2nd album… THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. will be yours 27th March 2026," she wrote on Instagram. RAYE also shared the album's cover art.

Last week, the 28-year-old announced the title and release date of her sophomore album .

Fans of British singer RAYE are eagerly awaiting the release of her new album.

Speaking to Elle magazine about the album, RAYE says she was in a different headspace when she recorded it than when she recorded her debut, 'My 21st Century Blues'.

The 'Escapism.' hitmaker says she was a lot more sober making album number two.

"A lot of 'My 21st Century Blues', I was up in the clouds, rolling a blunt. I like that I’ve come down to earth to write these lyrics," she told the publication.

"I prefer myself like this. I’ve found discipline and abstinence in my life, and it’s a beautiful thing. I’ll have a nice glass of wine every now and then, but I’m no longer drinking to fix or bury or numb or escape.”

'This Music May Contain Hope' explores four seasons, starting with autumn. It is also told in the third person, which the publication says gives it a "storybook feel".

The album's lead single, 'Where is My Husband!', reached the top spot on the UK's Official Single Chart. "I may not have a husband, but I do have a number 1," she wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

The track peaked at #13 on Billboard's Hot 100, and it is currently #4 on the ECR Top 40 with Styles.

Fans love the song's message.

"As a 22-year-old woman, I f***ing love the message the song gives. It's best to know yourself first & be more secure with yourself, then you'll truly find the right one for you, as you already know what's best for you & who to choose," one wrote on YouTube.

Others want to get up and dance every time they hear it. "This is the first popular song I've heard in years that actually sounds original."

Another user wrote, "This is the type of originality AI can’t touch."

Watch the music video for 'Where is My Husband!' below.