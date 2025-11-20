Rachel Kolisi launches new project: 'Can’t wait to share what’s next'

Rachel Kolisi is in her boss girl era! She officially launched her new website on Wednesday.

The website appears to be a home for all her personal and business ventures. "Can’t wait to share what’s next," she said.

It includes a section called Falling Forward - "a space that will inspire, connect and remind us all that even in our falling, there is purpose".

The entrepreneur, who co-founded the Kolisi Foundation, will also utilise the website to showcase her philanthropic efforts.

"As you land here, you’re stepping into a space that represents the heart of who I am and what I believe in. My journey in philanthropy has always been rooted in compassion, courage, and the unshakable belief that change is possible when we choose to act," a message on the site reads.

"This is more than philanthropy. This is my life’s work."

Since her divorce from Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was announced last year, Rachel has been rebuilding her life and rediscovering herself as she navigates her new chapter.

She's cooking up something exciting behind the scenes, and her supporters are cheering her on.

"Congratulations on your new adventure," one fan commented. Another fan added, "2026 year of multiplication, Rachel."

Earlier this year, Rachel said that she is "constantly becoming" who she is meant to be with every season of her life.

"I'm growing into something and I don't know what. Every season in life, whether it is a really amazing one or a really hard one, I think it grows you into who you're meant to be," the 35-year-old told sister station, HeartFM, in an interview.

She emphasised that she is "more intentional than ever" about making health decisions for herself and for her family, which includes her two children with Siya: Nicholas and Keziah.

The entrepreneur also remains close with the rugby star's younger siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, whom she helped raise.

"I want to land up being the best possible version that I possibly can be."

Visit her website, rachelkolisi.com, to stay up-to-date on her upcoming projects.