Paris Jackson reflects on damage caused by past drug addiction

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris has revealed that she has permanent nose damage due to her previous struggle with substance abuse.
Paris Jackson is opening up about the physical effects of her past drug addiction.
The 27-year-old, who is the daughter of music icon Michael Jackson, says she now has a perforated septum as a result of substance abuse.
"I realised I never addressed this, and it can sometimes be very noticeable," she said in a video shared on a TikTok fan account.
"I have a really loud whistle because you can hear it when I breathe through my nose, and that is because I have what is called a perforated septum."
Paris used her phone's flashlight to show the hole in the wall between her nostrils. The 'Bandaid' singer has been sober for nearly six years.
"Don't do drugs, kids," she said. She joked that she could push a spaghetti noodle from one nostril to the other.
Paris, who has reportedly received $65 million in benefits from her late father's estate, says she doesn't want to get plastic surgery to fix it.
"You have to take pills when you do a surgery, and I don't want to f*** with that."
Her perforated septum has also affected her in the recording studio. She released her debut solo album, 'Wilted', in 2020. Her recent singles include 'Lighthouse' and 'Just Your'.
"I have been living with this since I was about 20. It's a b**** when you're in the studio," she said in the video.
According to Healthline, nonsurgical treatments are available for a perforated septum, but a doctor will determine the most effective methods for each individual case.
One method involves plugging the hole in the septum with a prosthesis.
"Your doctor can insert the button with a local anesthesia. The prosthetic may be a generic-sized button or one custom-made to your nose. These buttons can seal your septum and may reduce symptoms."
Paris has spoken honestly about her sobriety in the past. She marked five years of sobriety in January by discussing how she recovered from heroin and alcohol abuse.
"Hi, I’m PK and I’m an alcoholic and a heroin addict," she wrote in the January 7 post.
"Today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol. To say that I’m thankful would be a poor euphemism. Gratitude hardly scratches the surface. It’s because I’m sober that I get to smile today. I get to make music. I get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat."
She included a "snapshot" of her life before and after starting her sobriety journey.
"I get to feel heartbreak in all its glory. I get to grieve. I get to laugh. I get to dance. I get to trust. I feel the sun on my skin and it’s warm. I’ve found that life keeps happening regardless of whether I’m sober or not, but today i get to show up for it."
