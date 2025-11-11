Paris Jackson reflects on damage caused by past drug addiction

Paris Jackson is opening up about the physical effects of her past drug addiction.

The 27-year-old, who is the daughter of music icon Michael Jackson, says she now has a perforated septum as a result of substance abuse.

"I realised I never addressed this, and it can sometimes be very noticeable," she said in a video shared on a TikTok fan account.

"I have a really loud whistle because you can hear it when I breathe through my nose, and that is because I have what is called a perforated septum."

Paris used her phone's flashlight to show the hole in the wall between her nostrils. The 'Bandaid' singer has been sober for nearly six years.

"Don't do drugs, kids," she said. She joked that she could push a spaghetti noodle from one nostril to the other.

Paris, who has reportedly received $65 million in benefits from her late father's estate, says she doesn't want to get plastic surgery to fix it.

"You have to take pills when you do a surgery, and I don't want to f*** with that."

Her perforated septum has also affected her in the recording studio. She released her debut solo album, 'Wilted', in 2020. Her recent singles include 'Lighthouse' and 'Just Your'.

"I have been living with this since I was about 20. It's a b**** when you're in the studio," she said in the video.