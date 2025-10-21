Pam Andrews talks candidly about her open marriage
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
The former 'Rhythm City' actress has raised eyebrows online with her interesting take on marriage.
Pam Andrews has shared some interesting details about her marriage to her businessman husband.
The actress has spoken about the couple's living arrangements, including why they chose to have an open marriage.
Andrews is seemingly back in South Africa after living in the UK for several years. Her husband remained in SA during the time.
She has always been open about the fact that they live apart, and she likes it that way.
Andrews, who has a son from a previous relationship, has shared further insights into their unconventional marriage in recent social media posts.
In one of her latest Instagram posts, she reveals why she thinks other women should consider an open marriage.
"I think your husband or your man, if he really treats you really well, and he's a good provider, that he should be able to have a sidechick and/or a girlfriend or boyfriend if he rolls like that."
Andrews, known for her role as Gail October in 'Rhythm City', says an open marriage makes sense because couples become less attracted to each other over time.
"Things happen, you get older, and also you're just tired of the same thing... That girl is going to be doing all the nasty things for him that you no longer want to do, that you are no longer able to do - you're just tired, you know.
"Be honest, that girl is actually helping you out a lot."
Andrews stressed that "this little arrangement" does not only benefit men.
"It goes both ways. So if you go out, you have a girls' night, and you see a delicious somebody, some guy is flirting with you, you go ahead. Treat yourself,"
She described it as having a cake when you have your period - guilt-free.
"So, you guys must enjoy each other. Nobody belongs to nobody as long as everyone is being safe and having fun."
In a previous post, Andrews revealed that her husband lives like a king because all the women in his life cook for him.
She added that they all live relatively close to each other, so he will have breakfast at his ex-wife's house and lunch at his ex-girlfriend's place.
He will then have his last meal with Andrews and her son. "This man is living like a king."
Social media users had mixed opinions on open marriage. Some felt it goes against what marriage is supposed to represent.
"I believe marriage is very sacred... Therefore, I wouldn't do open marriage. But I respect how you feel, I understand what you saying and I don't judge you," one of her followers commented.
Another Instagram user said, "Level of madness is on 78%."
However, some liked the idea of married couples being able to venture outside of the relationship.
"These are two grown adults who have discussed this and consented to an open marriage. So it shouldn't be a big deal. Most people would rather stay in an unhappy marriage or relationship than enjoy the one short life they live."
Image credit: Instagram/@pamandrews_
