Pam Andrews talks candidly about her open marriage

Pam Andrews has shared some interesting details about her marriage to her businessman husband.

The actress has spoken about the couple's living arrangements, including why they chose to have an open marriage.

Andrews is seemingly back in South Africa after living in the UK for several years. Her husband remained in SA during the time.

She has always been open about the fact that they live apart, and she likes it that way.

Andrews, who has a son from a previous relationship, has shared further insights into their unconventional marriage in recent social media posts.

In one of her latest Instagram posts, she reveals why she thinks other women should consider an open marriage.

"I think your husband or your man, if he really treats you really well, and he's a good provider, that he should be able to have a sidechick and/or a girlfriend or boyfriend if he rolls like that."

Andrews, known for her role as Gail October in 'Rhythm City', says an open marriage makes sense because couples become less attracted to each other over time.

"Things happen, you get older, and also you're just tired of the same thing... That girl is going to be doing all the nasty things for him that you no longer want to do, that you are no longer able to do - you're just tired, you know.

"Be honest, that girl is actually helping you out a lot."