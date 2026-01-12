Olivia Rodrigo celebrates five years of 'Drivers License'
Updated | By Music Reporter
Olivia Rodrigo says she will play 'Drivers License' at every concert for the rest of her life.
Olivia Rodrigo says she will play 'Drivers License' at every concert for the rest of her life.
Five years ago, Olivia Rodrigo released a song that would change her life forever. Her debut single, 'Drivers License', dropped on January 8, 2021.
The track reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and won 'Best Pop Solo Performance' at the 2022 Grammys.
Rodrigo reflected on the 'Drivers License' era by sharing several pictures and videos from the period, including the moment she heard the song for the first time on the radio.
"Happy 5 years of Drivers License!!! Looking back at these pics, I feel like I look like a baby, but it also feels like just yesterday," she wrote.
"This song has totally changed my life in ways I still can’t totally wrap my head around."
Rodrigo co-wrote the single with American record producer Dan Nigro. The song is allegedly about her breakup with actor and singer Joshua Bassett.
“And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about,” she sings.
Fans speculated that the blonde in question is Sabrina Carpenter, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Bassett in 2021. He later came out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.
Neither star addressed the love triangle rumours or even confirmed they were dating.
Whatever the inspiration, 'Drivers License', was a breakout hit for Rodrigo.
"I’m forever grateful for this magical chapter, and I can’t wait to scream 'red lights, stop signs' with u guys at every concert I play for the rest of my life!"
Olivia Rodrigo's 'SOUR' Album
'Drivers License' was the lead single on Rodrigo's debut album, 'SOUR'. The album featured singles such as 'Deja Vu', 'Good 4 U', 'Traitor' and 'Brutal'.
'SOUR' was released in May 2021. Rodrigo will be doing something extra special for fans to celebrate the release of the album.
"I’m so excited to announce an upcoming series of reimagined 'SOUR' covers from some of my favorite artists ever," she said.
"We’re starting off insanely strong with an incredible reworking of ‘Drivers License’ from one of my all-time heroes, David Byrne. David is nothing short of a legend, and I actually cried when I heard his version of this song."
Byrne's cover of ‘Drivers License’ will be available on a limited edition 7” vinyl along with their cover of 'Burning Down The House'.
They performed their version of the Talking Heads song at the 2025 Governors Ball.
"My new friend @oliviarodrigo invited me to interpret her 1st single to be paired with a release of our live cover of 'Burning Down The House'," Byrne wrote on Instagram.
"I discovered that her song resonates (I changed a few words!) and is universal - we all have those feelings and have had that experience. I recorded this while on tour in Atlanta and Miami with the incredible musicians, singers and dancers who are with me. We all had a great time!"
Rodrigo's fans love his cover of her debut single. "OMG, this version sounds amazing," one fan said on Instagram.
"This is insane, can't wait to hear all of the covers!" another person added.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: YouTube/ Olivia Rodrigo
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 5 hours ago