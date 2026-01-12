Olivia Rodrigo celebrates five years of 'Drivers License'

Five years ago, Olivia Rodrigo released a song that would change her life forever. Her debut single, 'Drivers License', dropped on January 8, 2021.

The track reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and won 'Best Pop Solo Performance' at the 2022 Grammys.

Rodrigo reflected on the 'Drivers License' era by sharing several pictures and videos from the period, including the moment she heard the song for the first time on the radio.

"Happy 5 years of Drivers License!!! Looking back at these pics, I feel like I look like a baby, but it also feels like just yesterday," she wrote.

"This song has totally changed my life in ways I still can’t totally wrap my head around."

Rodrigo co-wrote the single with American record producer Dan Nigro. The song is allegedly about her breakup with actor and singer Joshua Bassett.

“And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about,” she sings.

Fans speculated that the blonde in question is Sabrina Carpenter, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Bassett in 2021. He later came out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Neither star addressed the love triangle rumours or even confirmed they were dating.

Whatever the inspiration, 'Drivers License', was a breakout hit for Rodrigo.

"I’m forever grateful for this magical chapter, and I can’t wait to scream 'red lights, stop signs' with u guys at every concert I play for the rest of my life!"