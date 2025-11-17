Olivia Dean performs 'Man I Need' live on 'SNL'
Updated | By Music Reporter
The British singer delivered a "perfect" rendition of her hit song on 'Saturday Night Live'.
The British singer delivered a "perfect" rendition of her hit song on 'Saturday Night Live'.
Olivia Dean has another major performance under her belt as her star continues to rise worldwide.
The R&B and neo-soul star made her debut on the latest episode of 'Saturday Night Live (SNL)'. She was a musical guest on Saturday's show, hosted by actor Glen Powell.
The 26-year-old English singer sang her smash hit, 'Man I Need', in a gold Versace dress.
"@nbcsnl thank you for having us," Dean wrote on Instagram. "And in custom @versace." She also gave a shout-out to her stylist, Simone Beyene, and her team.
"Thank you to the team and everyone who makes it possible wow, wow, wow!"
'Man I Need' is the third single that Dean released from her sophomore album, 'The Art of Loving'. It followed 'Nice to Each Other' and 'Lady Lady'.
'Man I Need' was a top 10 hit in Belgium, America, Canada, Denmark, Iceland, Mexico and South Africa. It is currently the #3 song on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (powered by Pick n Pay).
Dean described the single as "a song about knowing how you deserve to be loved and not being afraid to ask for it" in a statement.
"It's forward, sexy, fun! It's made for dancing!"
'Man I Need' was one of two songs Dean performed on 'SNL'. She showed off her powerful vocals on 'Let Alone the One You Love'.
The song also appears on her 'The Art of Loving' album. Dean's 'SNL' appearance received praise from scores of fans, old and new.
"Grateful for these kinds of new artists. Olivia is the best new music discovery I’ve made this year. Her new album is amazing," one person wrote.
Another fan commented, "Enjoyed both of her songs on SNL. Had not heard her music before but will be adding her music to my playlist."
Many called Dean the "real deal," noting that she has the voice, looks, and superstar stage presence. Others called her performance "perfect".
"I enjoyed this performance. This is the first I have heard of her, but will now have a new artist to follow... I like this."
Dean is nominated in the 'Best New Artist' category for the 2025 Grammys. She is nominated alongside fellow Brit Lola Young, KATSEYE, The Marias, Addison Rae, sombr, Leon Thomas and Alex Warren.
Dean's fans are already predicting that she is a shoo-in for the award. "Best new artist Grammy winner soon," one fan wrote on Instagram.
South African singer Tyla was also one of the Grammy nominees announced earlier this month. She is nominated in the 'Best Afrobeats' category.
The Grammys are taking place on Sunday, 1 February 2026.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: Instagram/Instagram/@oliviadeano
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
Pastor, doctor among 226 motorists arrested in major KZN weekend operations
KZN’s latest road operations led to 226 arrests, including a doctor, a p...Stacey & J Sbu a minute ago
-
Durban’s Shreeya Mahadeo shines at international chess championships
Despite falling ill on the very first day, Shreeya Mahadeo still managed...Stacey & J Sbu 43 minutes ago