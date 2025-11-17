Olivia Dean performs 'Man I Need' live on 'SNL'

Olivia Dean has another major performance under her belt as her star continues to rise worldwide.

The R&B and neo-soul star made her debut on the latest episode of 'Saturday Night Live (SNL)'. She was a musical guest on Saturday's show, hosted by actor Glen Powell.

The 26-year-old English singer sang her smash hit, 'Man I Need', in a gold Versace dress.

"@nbcsnl thank you for having us," Dean wrote on Instagram. "And in custom @versace." She also gave a shout-out to her stylist, Simone Beyene, and her team.

"Thank you to the team and everyone who makes it possible wow, wow, wow!"

'Man I Need' is the third single that Dean released from her sophomore album, 'The Art of Loving'. It followed 'Nice to Each Other' and 'Lady Lady'.

'Man I Need' was a top 10 hit in Belgium, America, Canada, Denmark, Iceland, Mexico and South Africa. It is currently the #3 song on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (powered by Pick n Pay).

Dean described the single as "a song about knowing how you deserve to be loved and not being afraid to ask for it" in a statement.

"It's forward, sexy, fun! It's made for dancing!"