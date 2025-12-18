Olivia Dean reveals why she fought for fair concert ticket prices

British singer Olivia Dean has revealed why she decided to speak up after fans complained that her concert tickets were being resold at exorbitant prices

Last month, tickets for the North American leg of her 'The Art of Loving You' live tour went on sale on ticketing sites and sold out quickly.

Many of the tickets then appeared on resale sites for far more than the original price. Fans complained online, saying they felt like they were being scammed or overcharged.

Speaking to Gayle King at a Soho Sessions and Grammy Museum event, Dean says she became aware of the problem after being tagged in multiple posts.

"I saw a video of a single mother, and she was like, ‘I connected so much to this album. I can't afford a ticket. I can afford the gas money and the babysitter, but can you just give me a ticket?’ And I was like, you are exactly the person that should be coming to the show,” she said.