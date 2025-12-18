Olivia Dean reveals why she fought for fair concert ticket prices
A single mom inspired Olivia Dean to call out a ticketing giant over costly resale ticket prices.
British singer Olivia Dean has revealed why she decided to speak up after fans complained that her concert tickets were being resold at exorbitant prices
Last month, tickets for the North American leg of her 'The Art of Loving You' live tour went on sale on ticketing sites and sold out quickly.
Many of the tickets then appeared on resale sites for far more than the original price. Fans complained online, saying they felt like they were being scammed or overcharged.
Speaking to Gayle King at a Soho Sessions and Grammy Museum event, Dean says she became aware of the problem after being tagged in multiple posts.
"I saw a video of a single mother, and she was like, ‘I connected so much to this album. I can't afford a ticket. I can afford the gas money and the babysitter, but can you just give me a ticket?’ And I was like, you are exactly the person that should be coming to the show,” she said.
The original price of tickets for one of her shows was between $140 (about R2 300) and $180 (R3000), and they were being resold for as much as $ 1,000 (about R16 000).
"There's no one I want to fail MORE than Ticketmaster. The option to resell tickets IMMEDIATELY after purchase should be disabled. It's insane," one fan complained on X.
Shortly after the ticket resale debacle, Dean took to her Instagram Stories to slam ticketing companies over their resale policies.
"@Ticketmaster @Livenation @AEGPresents, you are providing a disgusting service,” the 'Man I Need' singer wrote in November.
“The prices at which you’re allowing tickets to be re-sold is vile and completely against our wishes. Live music should be affordable and accessible and we need to find a new way of making that possible. BE BETTER.”
Dean tells King that she is glad she was able to speak out and help fans recover some of their money.
“I just think it was unfair the way that the operation was running, and I just thought, ‘Let me have a go and see what I can do.’ And we did something, and Ticketmaster are gonna refund everybody their money they overpaid, which is like $2 million or something," the Best New Artist Grammy nominee said.
Image credit: Instagram/@oliviadeano
