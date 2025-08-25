Ntando Duma shares why she would never date a man with a child
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
'Maybe she doesn’t want baby mama drama.' Social media users react to Ntando Duma's stance on dating men with children.
Ntando Duma has caused a stir online after revealing that, despite being a mom, she has never wanted to date a man with children.
"Do you know that I would have never dated a man with a child, and I had a child," she said on a recent episode of L-Tido's podcast.
"It's a preference thing. It's not even about being selfish. I don't prefer it and that's that... I have a right to have preferences on who I want to date."
Duma surprised her fans in June by revealing she tied the knot in a private ceremony.
She married software engineer and musician Una Rams, whose real name is Unarine Rambani, in December last year after months of keeping their relationship private.
Her wedding wasn't the biggest bombshell she dropped in 2025. Earlier this month, the actress revealed that they also welcomed a baby girl.
L-Tido pointed out that single moms are typically shunned in the dating world, and not so much single dads. As a father himself, he said he doesn't understand why society judges single women with children.
"What is a woman supposed to do? If the relationship didn't work out. Is she supposed to stop dating completely because she has a kid?"
Duma said dating as a single mom can get tricky.
"The truth of the matter is it's really hard to date when you have a kid... because you don't want to expose your kids to too many different men. That was my biggest fear.
"I always wanted to protect my child from the confusion... It was actually a rule in every relationship that I would jump into to say, 'Listen, I have a child, and I am sure you are aware of that. However, you are not going to meet my child yet.
Duma added that she also thinks it is fair if a man says he doesn't want to date a woman with a child.
She declined to comment further on her reasons for not dating single dads.
"I am married now with two beautiful kids. It doesn't matter anymore."
Social media users were surprised by Duma's comments, especially because she has an older daughter, Sbahle, with Junior De Rocka.
"Giiirrrl, you are wrong. So Una married you even [though] you had a child that isn't his," one X user said.
Another user wrote: "She's making her husband look bad, she didn't have to say that."
However, many also defended Duma. "Maybe she doesn’t want baby mama drama," one person speculated.
Another internet user added, "I don’t get why people are always lambasted for having a preference. Some with kids prefer partners with kids and some just don’t despite having them themselves; and EVERYONE is entitled to their preference. Irrespective of how it makes you feel."
Speaking to Previdar in a separate interview, Duma said she enjoyed watching Rambani love her daughter, Sbahle.
She also described her husband as an answered prayer.
“Love looks like my husband. It feels like something I always dreamt of. Now that it’s here, it’s unbelievable. It feels like home—warm, godly, magical.”
The blended family is featured on the August cover of Batswadi magazine. Rambani shared why they chose to keep their relationship, marriage and pregnancy a secret.
“We realised that, as public figures, there’s so little of our private life that we get to enjoy just for ourselves. So, these are the little things we’ve chosen to keep sacred — the baby, the marriage and probably many more things to come.”
The couple is already looking forward to being together forever.
"We are building a home of wealth, not just in the monetary sense, but wealth in love, wealth in peace, and all the other good elements that make a home home. I hope our daughters learn the same love, care and passion that I get to see in my wife and how we love each other," he added.
Main image credit: Instagram/@dumantando
