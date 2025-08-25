Ntando Duma shares why she would never date a man with a child

Ntando Duma has caused a stir online after revealing that, despite being a mom, she has never wanted to date a man with children.

"Do you know that I would have never dated a man with a child, and I had a child," she said on a recent episode of L-Tido's podcast.

"It's a preference thing. It's not even about being selfish. I don't prefer it and that's that... I have a right to have preferences on who I want to date."

Duma surprised her fans in June by revealing she tied the knot in a private ceremony.

She married software engineer and musician Una Rams, whose real name is Unarine Rambani, in December last year after months of keeping their relationship private.

Her wedding wasn't the biggest bombshell she dropped in 2025. Earlier this month, the actress revealed that they also welcomed a baby girl.

L-Tido pointed out that single moms are typically shunned in the dating world, and not so much single dads. As a father himself, he said he doesn't understand why society judges single women with children.

"What is a woman supposed to do? If the relationship didn't work out. Is she supposed to stop dating completely because she has a kid?"

Duma said dating as a single mom can get tricky.

"The truth of the matter is it's really hard to date when you have a kid... because you don't want to expose your kids to too many different men. That was my biggest fear.

"I always wanted to protect my child from the confusion... It was actually a rule in every relationship that I would jump into to say, 'Listen, I have a child, and I am sure you are aware of that. However, you are not going to meet my child yet.

Duma added that she also thinks it is fair if a man says he doesn't want to date a woman with a child.

She declined to comment further on her reasons for not dating single dads.

"I am married now with two beautiful kids. It doesn't matter anymore."