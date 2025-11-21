Normani's new collaboration with Shein sparks backlash
The Fifth Harmony singer has teamed up with Shein for a stylish new fashion collection, but fans are giving her the side eye.
Singer Normani has launched her new fashion brand, NORMANI, which will be available exclusively on Shein.
The collection features a "curated mix of edgy, streetwear-inspired looks, daring silhouettes, and refined staples".
The 'Dopamine' singer showed off some pieces in a sexy video ad shared this week.
"Fashion has always been about self-expression for me, the freedom to explore who you are through what you wear," she said in a statement.
Normani also explains why she decided to partner with the global e-commerce platform.
"SHEIN was the perfect partner for my first clothing brand because they share my belief in making style inclusive and accessible," she said. "I want my fans to feel empowered to express themselves without limits or worrying about the price."
The year-long partnership will include "multiple brand drops".
Many of her fans are unimpressed with the collaboration. While they agree that the clothes look good, they slammed the Fifth Harmony group member for working with the brand.
"Normani, this is not what the fans wanna see," one person wrote on X. Another fan said, "Normani deserved a real rollout with an actual brand, not a drop that’ll fall apart after two washes."
The comments weren't any better on Instagram: "You and us, your fans deserve better than shein collab but ok…"
Shein is often described as "fast fashion", which many believe has a harmful impact on the environment and local designers who can't compete with their low prices.
South Africans have also weighed in on the platform's worldwide dominance, with local designers slamming Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie's October meeting with Shein officials.
Some social media users questioned whether Normani was broke or if the deal was too good to resist.
"Normani, do u need some money?" one person asked. "You really that broke or what? Normani?" another person asked.
However, there were also a lot of comments in support of Normani and her brand, which some even called "luxe-looking".
"Yessss collect them checksss," an Instagram user wrote.
You really that broke or what? Normani? pic.twitter.com/kKaDoEg2lE— 𝖏𝖆𝖞𝖘𝖙𝖔𝖓'𝖘 🇨🇩🇦🇴 (@MuanaMboka_) November 20, 2025
And she atee 😌✨ pic.twitter.com/cDoVK2bnGE— BLKGRLFILES (@_MineAllMinee_) November 20, 2025
Unless she was paid a 7 figure sum why would she do this. pic.twitter.com/RKVujxG4h3— STREAM HERE FOR IT ALL!!!✨️✨️✨️ (@MIMIHEROFOREVER) November 20, 2025
Okay Normani partnership with SHEIN and bc SHEIN is in China shes gonna go on an Asia Tour sponsored by SHEIN! pic.twitter.com/LtLlabW8pO— Distance (@M0T0MANl) November 19, 2025
Congratulations... 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/4USjXuaKux— BIG HIT 🎃 (@Xpert_things) November 20, 2025
