Normani's new collaboration with Shein sparks backlash

Singer Normani has launched her new fashion brand, NORMANI, which will be available exclusively on Shein.

The collection features a "curated mix of edgy, streetwear-inspired looks, daring silhouettes, and refined staples".

The 'Dopamine' singer showed off some pieces in a sexy video ad shared this week.

"Fashion has always been about self-expression for me, the freedom to explore who you are through what you wear," she said in a statement.

Normani also explains why she decided to partner with the global e-commerce platform.

"SHEIN was the perfect partner for my first clothing brand because they share my belief in making style inclusive and accessible," she said. "I want my fans to feel empowered to express themselves without limits or worrying about the price."

The year-long partnership will include "multiple brand drops".