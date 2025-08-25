Noah Cyrus says big sister Miley is a 'great role model'

Music runs in the Cyrus family, and Noah Cyrus learned many important lessons from her famous sister, Miley.

Noah, the youngest member of the family, recently released her sophomore album, 'I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me.'

The album includes the singles 'Don' Put It All On Me', 'I Saw Mountains' and 'New Country' featuring Blake Shelton.

Speaking to People magazine, Noah says she had a front-row seat to her sister's rise in the music industry.

"I really saw [her early career] from the perspective of a sister and as a kid. By the time she was done with 'Hannah [Montana]', I wasn't even driving a car yet — I didn't even drive when she was doing 'Bangerz', so that puts it into perspective,” she told the publication.

When it came time for Noah to start her own career, she knew what to do and what not to do in certain situations.

"But of course, there's situations that you experience, and you're like, ‘Okay, I will keep that in mind for the future and for: If that happens to me, how do I handle it?’ So I've had a great role model for how it all works.”

The 25-year-old earned her first Grammy nomination at the 63rd annual awards. She faced stiff competition from Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and Phoebe Bridgers.

Megan Thee Stallion won the award. Cyrus later released her debut album, 'The Hardest Part', in 2022.