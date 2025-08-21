Nick Jonas shares peculiar bedroom confession

It might not be a red flag, but Nick Jonas is giving major ‘say what’ vibes with his latest confession.

The Jonas Brothers star, who is married to actress Priyanka Chopra, appeared on a TikTok show called ‘Are You Okay?’.

When asked about his “beige flag,” aka his quirky trait, Jonas revealed that he uses his bed for one thing only.

"I think beds are for sleeping only. I don't sit on the bed. I don't eat on the bed. I don't read a book in bed or watch TV. I can't do it," he confessed.

Eating in bed, we get, but the rest is a red-ish flag for us! Not deep red, but is-this-guy-for-real red.

“I just don't like it to get warm,” he said. “I run hot, it's a whole thing," he added.

Jonas admitted that he has a TV in the bedroom he shares with Chopra. “My wife watches it. I'll pull a seat up and sit next to the bed."

Nick, are you okay? Social media users think not. His comments sparked a debate online about couples' bedroom etiquette.

“Pulling up a chair while Priyanka is in bed watching TV together is crazyyyyyy to me. LMAO,” one TikToker commented.

Another person wrote: “He really is an old man stuck in a millennial’s body. I can’t.”

A third said: “The bed thing should have made him not okay.”

It's hard to imagine Chopra cuddling up under a warm blanket at night, watching her favourite series while her husband sits in a chair next to her.