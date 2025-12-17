Nick Jonas is starting 2026 with a new single

Singer Nick Jonas is gearing up for the release of his new album, 'Sunday Best'. He has announced the release date for the album's first single.

"Gut Punch. Out New Year’s Day," he wrote on Instagram. The 33-year-old has been previewing the track at some of his recent shows.

"Hit me like a gut punch, I hurt my own feelings/ How did I get so good at being mean to myself?/ I should turn the heat down, tell myself to chill out/ Damn, I really hate the way I talk to myself," he sings.

Fans are already resonating with the song's relatable lyrics. "This song makes me tear up. It's so meaningful," one person wrote.

A second person commented, "It’s so beautiful, Nick! Thank you for being so honest and sharing such a powerful song that will inspire so many people."

Nick has also revealed the inspiration behind the emotional song. "I wrote Gut Punch for all of us learning to give ourselves a little more grace," he wrote on Instagram.