Nick Jonas is starting 2026 with a new single
Updated | By Music Reporter
The Jonas Brothers star's new song is set to drop on 1 January 2026.
Singer Nick Jonas is gearing up for the release of his new album, 'Sunday Best'. He has announced the release date for the album's first single.
"Gut Punch. Out New Year’s Day," he wrote on Instagram. The 33-year-old has been previewing the track at some of his recent shows.
"Hit me like a gut punch, I hurt my own feelings/ How did I get so good at being mean to myself?/ I should turn the heat down, tell myself to chill out/ Damn, I really hate the way I talk to myself," he sings.
Fans are already resonating with the song's relatable lyrics. "This song makes me tear up. It's so meaningful," one person wrote.
A second person commented, "It’s so beautiful, Nick! Thank you for being so honest and sharing such a powerful song that will inspire so many people."
Nick has also revealed the inspiration behind the emotional song. "I wrote Gut Punch for all of us learning to give ourselves a little more grace," he wrote on Instagram.
'Sunday Best' is the singer's fifth album as a solo artist. The Jonas Brothers star shared the album's title, cover art and release date earlier this month.
"My new album, 'Sunday Best', is out February 6, 2026," he said. His wife, Priyanka Chopra, was one of the first to congratulate him on his new project.
The deeply personal album is inspired by his wife and their daughter, Malti Marie.
'Sunday Best' is Jonas' first solo album since 2021's 'Spaceman'.
"I’m so excited to share these new stories, candid thoughts, quiet walks home in the city, and snapshots of my life over these past few years,” he said in a statement.
“And while this album was made over the course of the last two years, it was truly 33 years in the making.”
Chopra will also help her husband promote his new album. The 43-year-old actress will feature in a 'Sunday Best' conversation series that will look into the making of the album.
"Is there a lyric on this record that you were afraid to say out loud?" she asked in a teaser clip for the series.
Jonas replied, "I hurt my own feelings." Part 1 of the series will also be released on New Year's Day.
Main image credit: Instagram/@nickjonas
