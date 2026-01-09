Nick Jonas loves Diljit Dosanjh and J Balvin’s 'Señorita'

Oprah Winfrey also gets a shout-out in ' Señorita ', with Balvin noting he wants a woman who has more money than the American talk show host.

Jonas shared a video of himself and Chopra dancing to the new song on Instagram. "You guys really cooked with this Priyanka line," he wrote.

"Yo quiero una como Priyanka Chopra," Colombian reggaeton star Balvin raps. The Spanish lyrics translate to, "I want someone like Priyanka Chopra".

Dosanjh collaborated with Balvin on a new version of his hit single, 'Señorita'. The song mentions former Miss World winner Priyanka Chopra , who happens to be Jonas' wife.

Nick Jonas has given Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh's song with J Balvin his seal of approval.

Nick Jonas Sunday Best

Dosanjh and Balvin are not the only artists with a hot new song out this month. Jonas released his emotionally-charged single, 'Gut Punch', on New Year's Day.

"I tend to be hypercritical of myself, not typically about my appearance or getting older, but I was wondering, ‘Am I doing everything to be the best version of myself? Am I a present and thoughtful husband? Am I a good father?'" he said about the song's meaning.

"As time goes by, the stress and complications of life will weigh on you. It’s important to remember there was once a version of you who was carefree and loved the world.”

The track features on the Jonas Brothers singer's upcoming album, 'Sunday Best'. The project has been described as "his most open and personal era yet".

"'Sunday Best' marks Nick Jonas’ first solo project in nearly five years and captures him at his most open, introspective, and artistically renewed," a statement read.

"On the album, he dives deeper than ever before, drawing from important life chapters, both celebratory and challenging, that he’s faced over the past two years and the new perspective he’s gained as both a husband and father.

"Through unguarded storytelling and vulnerable moments he has never previously shared publicly, the album offers listeners an intimate look into his world and explores honesty, growth, and rediscovery."

'Sunday Best' is set to release on February 6.