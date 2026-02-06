Nick Jonas shares new details about daughter's premature birth

Nick Jonas has revealed that his daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, had to be resuscitated during her premature birth

The singer and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, welcomed their first child together in January 2022 via a surrogate mother.

Nick opened up about Malti's intense birth during an appearance on Jay Shetty's 'On Purpose' podcast.

The Jonas Brothers star got teary-eyed while talking about his daughter, who celebrated her fourth birthday in January.

"She came into the world under very intense circumstances, which I have not really talked about," he said. "We were expecting her to arrive in April, the year she was born, and we got a call that it's going to be sooner."

Nick says the "angels" in the NICU had to resuscitate her. "She was 1 pound, 11 ounces, and purple."

Malti spent three and a half months in the hospital. "Because it was COVID times, my wife and I would basically do 12-hour shifts at the hospital," he said.

The 33-year-old says it was "comforting and frightening" to spend every day in the hospital.

"But she fought every day for three and a half months and slowly started to gain some weight after six blood transfusions."

Nick describes his daughter as being "magic in every sense of the word".

'I feel like she knows how she entered the world, and what that first chapter of her life was like, so every day is a gift. You can actually feel it on her," he told Shetty.

Priyanka and Malti inspired some of the songs on Nick's new album, 'Sunday Best', which drops on Friday, February 6.

He released the first single from the album, 'Gut Punch', in January.

Asked what he would tell his younger self if he could spend time with him, Nick replied: "Congratulations, you get to marry Priyanka Chopra Jonas."

"And also, your daughter is incredible."