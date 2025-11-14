Nick Cannon's daughter makes surprising remark about half-siblings
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Actor and comedian Nick Cannon has 12 children from six women, and his daughter with Mariah Carey had something interesting to say about her unique family.
Father Abraham had many sons, and so does Nick Cannon, but the actor's big family could be affecting their sibling relationships.
His eldest daughter, Monroe 'Roe' Cannon, made a rare comment about what she thinks about her siblings. Nick shares Monroe and her twin brother, Moroccan 'Roc' Cannon, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.
"Clearing something up guys," the 14-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I only have ONE brother who is @moroccan.cannon."
While the comment might appear odd to some, Roe clarified her reasoning.
"I do have other half-siblings from my dad but they are all many many years younger than me!"
It's unclear what inspired the teenager to address the situation, but social media users had a lot to say about her remarks.
"This just sounds like a kid who is Fed up with the toxic dynamics his father created," one person wrote on Instagram.
Another user added: "This translates to, 'I don’t have a relationship with my siblings bc my dad has 30 kids and can’t be in multiple places at once.” Being rich doesn’t mean you can be present! Poor babies."
A third commented: "Her father's fault smfh my half siblings are considered my siblings just as much cause I grew up with them."
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 14-year-old daughter, Monroe Says She Only Has one Brother. pic.twitter.com/SXPFyqE1sQ— The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) November 14, 2025
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey
In all fairness, Nick appears to have a great relationship with his twins. He has shared several pictures of himself hanging out with the teens.
He celebrated their birthday earlier this year by throwing them a fun escape room party. "Happy Birthday to my firstborns! 14 years old! Somebody slow this thing down! Please!" he said.
"I love you guys with everything I got and beyond!! Here's to another trip around the Sun!"
While their relationship with their father appears to be solid, it's likely difficult for the twins to spend time with their siblings, who all live in six different households.
Roc and Roe are also much older, and have a stronger bond because they grew up together. Like her children, Carey rarely speaks about Nick or his baby mamas.
She has, however, previously stated that she doesn't consider herself a stepmother. Nick has his other 10 children after the divorce, and they have probably not even met the 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' singer.
In 2022, Carey made it clear that she does not keep up with how many babies and baby mamas her ex-husband has.
Fortunately, we have!
- Mariah Carey: Moroccan/ Roc and Monroe/Roe
- Abby de la Rosa: Zion, Zillion and Beautiful
- Brittany Bell: Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah
- Alyssa Scott: Zen and Halo Marie
- Bre Tiesi: Legendary Love Love
- Lanisha Cole: Onyx Ice
Nick famously had five children with five different women in 2022. The 45-year-old admitted that the situation was due to "careless activity".
He also revealed that he was not trying to repopulate the world like Elon Musk, telling Vulture that his family is a "by-product of his eagerness to appease the women he was dating or his single friends who wanted kids".
He may not be able to see all his children as often as he would like, but he appears to have good co-parenting relationships with all their mothers.
Every time TSR posts anything about Nick Cannon or them kids, they post this ‘family tree’ 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/mD7b0b3hX2— Nicole ✨ (@BombshellCole) August 29, 2024
