Nick Cannon's daughter makes surprising remark about half-siblings

Father Abraham had many sons, and so does Nick Cannon, but the actor's big family could be affecting their sibling relationships.

His eldest daughter, Monroe 'Roe' Cannon, made a rare comment about what she thinks about her siblings. Nick shares Monroe and her twin brother, Moroccan 'Roc' Cannon, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

"Clearing something up guys," the 14-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I only have ONE brother who is @moroccan.cannon."

While the comment might appear odd to some, Roe clarified her reasoning.

"I do have other half-siblings from my dad but they are all many many years younger than me!"

It's unclear what inspired the teenager to address the situation, but social media users had a lot to say about her remarks.

"This just sounds like a kid who is Fed up with the toxic dynamics his father created," one person wrote on Instagram.

Another user added: "This translates to, 'I don’t have a relationship with my siblings bc my dad has 30 kids and can’t be in multiple places at once.” Being rich doesn’t mean you can be present! Poor babies."

A third commented: "Her father's fault smfh my half siblings are considered my siblings just as much cause I grew up with them."