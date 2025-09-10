New details on Beyoncé and Jay Z's rumoured UK move
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
The power couple are trading in the hustle and bustle of California for the sleepy British countryside.
Beyoncé and Jay Z are reportedly one step closer to realising their dream of owning a home in England.
The musicians have reportedly secured planning permission for a 58-acre plot in the Cotswolds.
According to the Daily Mail, the couple is in the final stages of buying the rural property.
"From the discretion of nearby familiar members' clubs such as Soho Farmhouse and Estelle Manor to the organic offerings of Daylesford Farm, this location places you at the heart of the Cotswolds' most refined community," property consultant Owain Jones told the publication.
He believes the land likely cost Beyoncé and Jay Z around £ 7.5 million (R178 million). However, when their estate is completed, it could be worth as much as £18 million (R427 million).
The A-listers are not the only high-profile figures who have homes in the Cotswolds countryside.
Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia De Rossi, moved to the area part-time in 2024, but decided to make the arrangement permanent after Donald Trump's election win.
"It's absolutely beautiful," DeGeneres said in July, per BBC News.
"We're just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture - everything you see is charming and it's just a simpler way of life."
King Charles and Queen Camilla are among the Cotswolds' high-profile residents. Their Highgrove House estate is located southwest of Tetbury, Gloucestershire.
Other famous residents include Victoria and David Beckham. Their luxury Cotswolds estate reportedly has a wine cellar, football pitch and spa.
With a combined net worth of over $3 billion, Beyoncé and Jay Z's new home will be one of the grandest properties in the area.
The couple, who have three children, owns homes in New York and California, including an oceanfront Malibu mansion reportedly worth $200 million.
