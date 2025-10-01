Netflix teases 'Bridgerton' season 4 with new poster

Dearest Gentle Reader, we have an update on the next season of 'Bridgerton'.

The wait is almost over for 'Bridgerton' viewers waiting with bated breath for the new season of the popular Regency romance. Netflix has teased a new poster for season 4 of the series. "One thing is certain, gentle readers, a masquerade is like no other event. Prepare yourselves, for anything can happen. Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026." The poster shows Yerin Ha's character Sophie Baek dressed in a silver-white gown with a matching masquerade mask in her hand. While viewers are excited to see the first official poster of the season, they aren't impressed that it will only debut in 2026. The first half of 'Bridgerton' season 3 premiered in May 2024. "I’m so tired of waiting two years between seasons. Since we’ve waited so long, can we at least get 20 episodes?" one fan moaned. Another fan commented, "Please let it be early 2026 like January, I can’t wait!" A third wrote, "Why are there 9 years between these seasons? I low-key forgot about Bridgerton."

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Cast The next instalment of 'Bridgerton' will focus on the love story of Sophie and Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson. Viewers have already nicknamed them 'Benophie'. Benedict and Sophie meet in the first episode of the new season. He spots a stunning Lady in Silver at Lady Bridgerton's masquerade ball. "Season 4 turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down," Netflix's Tudum reveals. "That is, until an enthralling woman captures Benedict’s attention at Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball. While Benedict knows his love interest as only the Lady in Silver, she’s actually Sophie, a resourceful maid with her own secrets and dreams." Several old cast members will be returning for season 4, including Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte.

New faces include 'Harry Potter' star Katie Leung (Lady Araminta Gun), Michelle Mao ( Rosamund Li) and Isabella Wei (Posy Li). South African actress Masali Baduza will also appear as Michaela Stirling. Her character briefly appeared in season 3 as the cousin of John Stirling, played by Victor Alli. John married Hannah Dodd's character, Francesca Bridgerton, last season. If you read the 'Bridgerton' books, you know that Michaela is a gender swap for a male character named Michael. Without giving away too many spoilers, Michael (now Michaela) and Francesca have a fascinating storyline of their own. It's unclear how much the series will take from the book, but things are certainly about to heat up.

Fans hoping for 20 episodes will be disappointed to know that the new season of 'Bridgerton' will consist of just eight. Season 3 was divided into two parts, consisting of four episodes each. The same is likely to occur with season 4, but Netflix might decide to switch things up as viewers previously complained about the split. In other news, there's still no word on whether 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' will get a season 2. The limited series was promoted as a one-off spinoff, but viewers loved it so much they begged for more. As one fan commented on Netflix's season for poster reveal: "WHEN IS QUEEN CHARLOTTE COMING OUTTTT?" Some have even started petitions demanding that India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest return as young Queen Charlotte and King George III. Shonda Rhimes, whose company Shondaland developed the 'Bridgerton' adaptation, has previously stated that she isn't too keen for a part two. "I feel like I’m having a conversation with Netflix! They ask me this question all the time! I’m trying to figure it out still," she told Variety in 2024. "I don’t want to tell a story that doesn’t need to be told — do you know what I mean? I don’t want to make a second season of “Queen Charlotte,” and you’re going to be, like, 'Well, that was not that great.'" Rhimes is also behind other hit series, such as 'Scandal' (also known as 'The Fixer' in South Africa) and 'Grey's Anatomy'. They don't call her the 'Queen of Romance' for nothing. If anyone can make 'Queen Charlotte' season 2 happen, it's her. Watch this space.

Image credit: Instagram/@bridgertonnetflix (Netflix)