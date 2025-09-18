Netflix releases trailer for Victoria Beckham's docuseries

The trailer for Victoria Beckham's new Netflix docuseries is finally out.

The streaming platform debuted the trailer on Wednesday, and viewers are in for a wild ride.

Beckham talks candidly about the highs and lows of her career, including her time with the Spice Girls.

The 51-year-old was known as Posh Spice in the iconic British girl group. She wore "posh" clothes, high heels and rarely smiled.

Beckham was often criticised for failing to show her pearly whites, leading some to call her "stuck up" and "vain".

Despite the criticism, not smiling became part of her signature look.

"People thought I was that miserable cow that never smiles," she says in the trailer. "But I do, don't be shocked."

Beckham also opens up about the devastating financial losses she suffered while trying to build her fashion label.

"We were millions in the red," she confesses.

Her best friend, Eva Longoria, also appears in the documentary as does former Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who notes backstage at one of her fashion shows, 'You don't look very ready yet."

The singer's children are also featured. Beckham has four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

"I just want them to be proud," she says about her kids.