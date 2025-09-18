Netflix releases trailer for Victoria Beckham's docuseries
"People thought I was that miserable cow that never smiles." Posh Spice gets real in her new docuseries.
The trailer for Victoria Beckham's new Netflix docuseries is finally out.
The streaming platform debuted the trailer on Wednesday, and viewers are in for a wild ride.
Beckham talks candidly about the highs and lows of her career, including her time with the Spice Girls.
The 51-year-old was known as Posh Spice in the iconic British girl group. She wore "posh" clothes, high heels and rarely smiled.
Beckham was often criticised for failing to show her pearly whites, leading some to call her "stuck up" and "vain".
Despite the criticism, not smiling became part of her signature look.
"People thought I was that miserable cow that never smiles," she says in the trailer. "But I do, don't be shocked."
Beckham also opens up about the devastating financial losses she suffered while trying to build her fashion label.
"We were millions in the red," she confesses.
Her best friend, Eva Longoria, also appears in the documentary as does former Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who notes backstage at one of her fashion shows, 'You don't look very ready yet."
The singer's children are also featured. Beckham has four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
"I just want them to be proud," she says about her kids.
David Beckham Netflix Documentary
Posh Spice is following in the footsteps of her famous husband, retired footballer David Beckham.
His Netflix docuseries, 'Beckham', premiered in 2023 and received rave reviews from viewers and critics.
It was nominated in several Emmys and won 'Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series'.
The former Manchester United star was praised for discussing all his life's controversies, including a rumoured affair with his children's nanny, Rebecca Loos.
Her name was not mentioned in the docuseries, nor did he confirm the alleged affair.
But he was applauded for even mentioning it, though some felt he could have gone into more detail.
Social media users wonder if the Beckhams will be just as open about the drama surrounding their son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, in Netflix's latest documentary.
Brooklyn has reportedly cut off his family due to a family drama involving Peltz.
They have not addressed the alleged conflict, but Brooklyn has been noticeably absent from key family events, including his father's many 50th birthday parties earlier this year.
'Victoria Beckham', which is a three-part docuseries, will premiere on October 9.
Image credit: YouTube/ Netflix
