Surprise! Natasha Joubert pregnant with her first child
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
The beauty queen and fashion entrepreneur has been keeping the "sweetest secret".
Natasha Joubert and her husband Enrico Vermaak are expecting their first child together, seven months after their wedding.
"The last 5 months... we've been keeping the sweetest secret," Joubert wrote on Instagram.
The former Miss South Africa shared a video of the couple posing for their beach-themed maternity shoot.
Hundreds of social media users, including several Miss SA winners, sent her messages of congratulations.
"I’m crying of happiness!!! YAAAAAAAYYYYYYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!!" Miss South Africa 2018 Tamaryn Green wrote.
Miss SA 2025 Liesl Lauri commented: "Congratulations, beautiful. Soooo special. Sooo beautiful."
Miss SA 200 Jo-Ann Strauss added: "Sooooooo excited vir julle." Rolene Strauss and Shudufhadzo Musida also shared well-wishes.
Joubert kept her secret well hidden during her appearance at the Miss South Africa 2025 crowning ceremony over the weekend.
She wore a royal blue satin gown with a big sculpted bow at the waistline that carefully hid her baby bump.
Her second look on the night, a green two-piece with a high-waist skirt, also perfectly camouflaged her baby bump.
Joubert thanks her close family and friends for keeping her secret for so long.
"To my people who have known and kept a secret with me, bless you and thank you for respecting Enrico and I," she wrote in her Instagram Stories.
"We've wanted to ensure everything is healthy & done out anatomy scan etc. before making it public."
Now that the cat is out of the bag, she the beauty queen has promised to share the journey with her followers.
"There is A LOT that comes with being pregnant, and I have been challenged mentally, physically and psychologically throughout. I have had so many turbulences with friendships, work and really felt guilty for not just feeling joyous.
Despite the challenges behind the scenes, Joubert can't wait to become a mom.
"Enrico & I are on cloud 10000000. We love this little one so much."
Joubert and Vermaak married in a romantic ceremony at the Cavalli Estate in the Cape Winelands.
"Our wedding day was perfect. From the weather to our guests, to the décor, details, everything! I cried the entire day out of joy as I stood at the aisle," she said about the day.
The Natalia Jefferys founder wore a stunning dress designed by luxury wedding dress brand, Jolandie Fouche. Vermaak was dressed in a suit from the Cavalier.
He has described Joubert as his best friend, soulmate and sakkie.
Image credit: Instagram/@natasha_joubert
