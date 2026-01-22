Nasty C releases ‘Head Up 2.0’ visuals ft. Soweto Gospel Choir
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Nasty C proves he is one of South Africa’s best exports in his new collaboration with the Soweto Gospel Choir.
Come rain or shine, Nasty C is going to keep his head up. The South African rapper has released the music for his latest single, ‘Head Up 2.0’ featuring the Soweto Gospel Choir.
‘Head Up 2.0’ is a reworked version of a song that featured on his 2025 album, ‘Free’.
The addition of the Soweto Gospel Choir’s powerful harmonies elevated the song to a new level.
“No matter what they say, keep your head up,” he sings. “Yeah come rain or sunshine I'm I'ma keep on pushing/ I'ma let these people keep on talking/ Let them keep on looking/They don't know my struggle.”
Nasty C urges listeners to stay calm and keep dreaming, because anything is possible. He also reflects on how far he has come in the vulnerable lyrics.
“I was just sitting in the back of the bus/ Now I pull up in the demon/ I'm telling you that to show you how crazy/ Your life could change if you believe me/ I know it gets hard to maintain sometimes I've seen it/ Gotta keep your head above the water.”
The rapper has previously described ‘Head Up’ as one of his top three favourite songs on his album.
The 16-track project includes guest features from DJ Speedsta, Tellaman, Tshego, Usimamane and Blxckie.
The album has been streamed millions of times on Spotify, with ‘Head Up’ surpassing two million streams.
‘Free’ also made it to No.1 in 10 countries on the Apple Music album chart when it was released in September last year.
Nasty C is forging his own path since leaving Def Jam Records. He released ‘Free’ under his independent label, Tall Racks.
He named the album ‘Free’ because he feels free to create and express himself.
“I feel so free to create however I want to create… I’m my own boss again,” he told DJ Edu on BBC’s ‘This Is Africa’ podcast.
“Free in a lot of senses. Also, just having a kid, it did something to me, it changed me in a lot of ways. I’m a lot more aware of my habits, good and bad. So, I was able to wean off of some of the stuff that wasn’t serving me… I’m free from that kind of stuff too.”
Nasty C’s fans have described the music on ‘Free’ as some of his best work.
“This song made me dig deep into my thoughts and today I can boldly say I’m grateful I did listen and digest this song that very night,” one fan said about ‘Head Up’ on Instagram.
Watch the music video for ‘Head Up 2.0’ below.
Image credit: YouTube/ Nasty C

