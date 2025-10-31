NASA: 'Yes, Kim Kardashian we’ve been to the Moon before'
NASA is setting the record straight about the 1969 moon landing after the reality star expressed doubts.
Kim Kardashian is not convinced Apollo 11's historic moon landing in 1969 was real, and NASA officials have something to say about that.
Kardashian shared her conspiracy theories on the latest episode of 'The Kardashians'. “I don’t think we did. I think it was fake," she said.
Neil Armstrong and Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin made history 56 years ago when they became the first humans to walk on the moon. Michael Collins was the command module pilot of the spaceflight.
While chatting to actress Sarah Paulson on the set of their upcoming legal series, 'All's Fair', Kardashian gave some interesting reasons, including an alleged interview where Aldrin allegedly confesses.
"This girl says, 'What was the scariest moment?' And [Aldrin] goes, 'There was no scary moment, cause it didn’t happen. It could've been scary, but it wasn't, cause it didn't happen.'"
She also questioned why the American flag was blowing when there was no wind on the moon, and claimed that the astronaut boots in a museum do not match the footprints seen in pictures from the mission.
NASA got wind of the SKIMS founder's comments and decided to set the record straight.
"Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!" NASA's acting administrator Sean Duffy tweeted on X.
Duffy added that the team is planning another trip to the big, rocky ball in the sky.
"And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS. We won the last space race and we will win this one too."
According to the NASA website, the Artemis program is "going back to the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new generation of explorers: the Artemis Generation".
Artemis II is expected to launch a crewed flight to the moon in 2026 for a lunar flyby.
"Four astronauts will venture around the Moon on Artemis II, the first crewed mission on NASA's path to establishing a long-term presence at the Moon for science and exploration through Artemis. The 10-day flight will help confirm systems and hardware needed for early human lunar exploration missions."
Artemis III is scheduled to make a surface landing in mid-2007.
We are sure Kardashian will be watching for any telltale signs of a studio production! Until then, she has one question for the NASA team.
"Wait…. what’s the tea on 3I Atlas?!?!!!!!!!?????"
Wait…. what’s the tea on 3I Atlas?!?!!!!!!!?????— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 30, 2025
