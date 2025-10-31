NASA: 'Yes, Kim Kardashian we’ve been to the Moon before'

Kim Kardashian is not convinced Apollo 11's historic moon landing in 1969 was real, and NASA officials have something to say about that.

Kardashian shared her conspiracy theories on the latest episode of 'The Kardashians'. “I don’t think we did. I think it was fake," she said.

Neil Armstrong and Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin made history 56 years ago when they became the first humans to walk on the moon. Michael Collins was the command module pilot of the spaceflight.

While chatting to actress Sarah Paulson on the set of their upcoming legal series, 'All's Fair', Kardashian gave some interesting reasons, including an alleged interview where Aldrin allegedly confesses.

"This girl says, 'What was the scariest moment?' And [Aldrin] goes, 'There was no scary moment, cause it didn’t happen. It could've been scary, but it wasn't, cause it didn't happen.'"

She also questioned why the American flag was blowing when there was no wind on the moon, and claimed that the astronaut boots in a museum do not match the footprints seen in pictures from the mission.