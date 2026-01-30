Nadia Nakai weighs the pros and cons of AI in business

Nadia Nakai is sharing her thoughts on the use of artificial intelligence (AI), especially in small businesses.

Several artists, including Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and The Jonas Brothers, have slammed the inappropriate use of AI in music.

Celebrities such as Paris Hilton have also spoken out against the use of AI in deepfake pornography.

The use of artificial intelligence in art remains a fiery topic in the entertainment world, where AI musicians are bagging multi-million dollar music deals.

Universal Music Group, which owns one of the world's top record labels, made headlines in October 2025 when it signed a licensing deal for AI music.

Nakai is advocating for the responsible use of AI. The 'Naaa Meaan' rapper launched her makeup brand, Naked Without, in 2023.

"I've been seeing a lot of TikToks and social media posts about AI and how scary AI can be for a lot of creatives. Personally, I use AI a lot in my business," she said.

"But the one thing I don't really like doing is generating AI from scratch. I wanna shoot a photoshoot and then use AI to amplify those images that were shot by an individual, a person that has creativity and skill behind it."

Nakai says AI has helped small business owners who can't afford campaign-level images.

"I am an advocate for AI apps that help us push our products and make our product look professional, amazing and world-class. But. I am not an advocate for AI that's replacing the creativity of individuals."

She adds that she is always torn between how much she uses AI for her business and marketing and how much she uses real people.

"I don't want to kill the industry, but AI is just amplifying things."