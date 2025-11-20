Nadia Nakai cancels song release to support GBV protest
Updated | By Music Reporter
The 'Naaa Meaan' rapper is participating in Women for Change's nationwide protest against gender based violence.
The 'Naaa Meaan' rapper is participating in Women for Change's nationwide protest against gender based violence.
Nadia Nakai has announced that she will not be releasing her new song with Nasty C as planned in a show of support for women affected by gender based violence and femicide.
'Really' was set to drop on Friday, November 21, but will be pushed back. Women for Change has organised a GBV protest on the day.
"We call on all women and members of the LGBTQI+ community across South Africa to refrain from all paid and unpaid work in workplaces, universities, and homes, and to spend no money for the entire day to demonstrate the economic and social impact of their absence," the organisation said about the G20 Women's Shutdown protest.
Leaders from all over the world are gathering in Johannesburg this week for the G20 Summit. They will discuss international economic issues.
READ: Five things to know about Africa's first G20
Thousands of South Africans, including stars such as Siya Kolisi, Tyla, Bonang Matheba, DJ Zinhle, and Nomzamo Mbatha, have turned their profile pictures purple to show their support.
Nakai has changed her image and the release date of her single.
"This date was chosen a couple of months ago, but I'm going to move my release date for obvious reasons. If you don't know, just check my profile picture and what I stand for," she said in a video shared on Instagram.
"We as women are not working on Friday."
'Really' will now debut on November 28. "Quarter to December. Watch out for that. I also cancelled my gigs on Friday. Enough's enough."
We stan an aware queen!
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: Instagram/@nadianakai
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: The November week that was with your faves
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
PRESS PLAY: Rewind to your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 17 to 21 November
Let's rewind KZN’s funniest week on East Coast Breakfast: Lift disasters...East Coast Breakfast 3 hours ago