Nadia Nakai cancels song release to support GBV protest

Nadia Nakai has announced that she will not be releasing her new song with Nasty C as planned in a show of support for women affected by gender based violence and femicide.

'Really' was set to drop on Friday, November 21, but will be pushed back. Women for Change has organised a GBV protest on the day.

"We call on all women and members of the LGBTQI+ community across South Africa to refrain from all paid and unpaid work in workplaces, universities, and homes, and to spend no money for the entire day to demonstrate the economic and social impact of their absence," the organisation said about the G20 Women's Shutdown protest.

Leaders from all over the world are gathering in Johannesburg this week for the G20 Summit. They will discuss international economic issues.

READ: Five things to know about Africa's first G20

Thousands of South Africans, including stars such as Siya Kolisi, Tyla, Bonang Matheba, DJ Zinhle, and Nomzamo Mbatha, have turned their profile pictures purple to show their support.

Nakai has changed her image and the release date of her single.

"This date was chosen a couple of months ago, but I'm going to move my release date for obvious reasons. If you don't know, just check my profile picture and what I stand for," she said in a video shared on Instagram.

"We as women are not working on Friday."

'Really' will now debut on November 28. "Quarter to December. Watch out for that. I also cancelled my gigs on Friday. Enough's enough."

We stan an aware queen!