Musicians slam AI artist's multi-million dollar deal

Musicians, including Kehlani and Chloe Bailey, are speaking out after an artificial intelligence (AI) singer scored a massive music deal.

According to several reports, Hallwood Media has reportedly signed AI R&B artist Xania Monet after a "bidding war".

The deal is allegedly worth $3 million (R52 million). Monet's music has been featured on several charts in America and has generated millions of streams.

Her song, 'How Was I Supposed to Know', reached the top spot on Billboard's R&B Digital Song Sales. Her new album, 'Unfolded', has 24 songs with AI-generated vocals.

Monet's music is written by a poet named Telisha Monique Jones. She is said to have turned her poetry into music for the AI artist.

Jones is also a Suno user. The platform allows people to make music with AI. Monet has 320,000 followers on TikTok and over 100,000 on Instagram.

Some social media users say she sounds like a mix between Beyoncé and Mary J Blige. Many also have no idea that she is AI.

"Your music is a mix of Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige! I am indeed a new fan of yours! SCREAMING Bravo, Bravo! All the way from Baltimore MD!" one Instagram user commented.

"Girl keep doing your the and if you come to town I need to know!" Another person commented on a clip of Monet singing: "Love, love the entire album."

Some who discovered Monet's songs on streaming platforms, were surprised to find out that she is not a real person.

"So me crying and sobbing the entire album was made but Ai?"