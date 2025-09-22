Musicians slam AI artist's multi-million dollar deal
Updated | By Music Reporter
An AI artist has reportedly signed an R52 million deal, and human artists are not too pleased.
Musicians, including Kehlani and Chloe Bailey, are speaking out after an artificial intelligence (AI) singer scored a massive music deal.
According to several reports, Hallwood Media has reportedly signed AI R&B artist Xania Monet after a "bidding war".
The deal is allegedly worth $3 million (R52 million). Monet's music has been featured on several charts in America and has generated millions of streams.
Her song, 'How Was I Supposed to Know', reached the top spot on Billboard's R&B Digital Song Sales. Her new album, 'Unfolded', has 24 songs with AI-generated vocals.
Monet's music is written by a poet named Telisha Monique Jones. She is said to have turned her poetry into music for the AI artist.
Jones is also a Suno user. The platform allows people to make music with AI. Monet has 320,000 followers on TikTok and over 100,000 on Instagram.
Some social media users say she sounds like a mix between Beyoncé and Mary J Blige. Many also have no idea that she is AI.
"Your music is a mix of Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige! I am indeed a new fan of yours! SCREAMING Bravo, Bravo! All the way from Baltimore MD!" one Instagram user commented.
"Girl keep doing your the and if you come to town I need to know!" Another person commented on a clip of Monet singing: "Love, love the entire album."
Some who discovered Monet's songs on streaming platforms, were surprised to find out that she is not a real person.
"So me crying and sobbing the entire album was made but Ai?"
Singers slam AI
Shortly after news of Monet's record deal went viral, Kehlani took to TikTok to express dissatisfaction with how AI was taking over creative spaces, including music.
“There is an AI R&B artist who just signed a multimillion-dollar deal and has a top-five R&B album, and the person is doing none of the work,” she said.
Kehlani did not mention the artist's name, but made it clear that she found the whole thing "disrespectful".
"AI can also make the entire song. It can sing the entire song. It can make the entire beat... and they don't have to credit anyone.
"This is so beyond out of our control. Nothing and no one on earth will ever be able to justify AI to me," added.
Singer Chlöe Bailey is also not a fan of AI.
AI musical artists and songs? I feel AI should be banned when it comes to the creative spaces… this makes me sad."
AI musical artists and songs? 😞 i feel AI should be banned when it comes to the creative spaces… this makes me sad— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) September 20, 2025
Billie Eilish has also voiced concerns about the use of AI in music.
In 2024, she signed an open letter calling for an end to the inappropriate use of AI.
The letter read in part:
We call on AI developers, technology companies, platforms and digital music services to cease the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.
Make no mistake: we believe that, when used responsibly, AI has enormous potential to advance human creativity and in a manner that enables the development and growth of new and exciting experiences for music fans everywhere.
Unfortunately, some platforms and developers are employing AI to sabotage creativity and undermine artists, songwriters, musicians and rightsholders.
Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Jon Bon Jovi, Zayn Malik, and the Jonas Brothers also signed the letter.
