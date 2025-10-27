Qhawekazi Mazaleni on Miss SA win: 'This is bigger than me'

Newly crowned Miss South Africa Qhawekazi Mazaleni is "filled with a deep sense of gratitude" after wowing judges at this year's pageant.

The Eastern Cape beauty won the prestigious pageant at the SunBet Arena at Times Square on Saturday, October 25.

"This win is not mine alone. It is for every single person who dares to take a chance on themselves and remains rooted in their purpose. This is bigger than me."

Mazaleni is a Stellenbosch University graduate. She obtained a degree in Speech, Language, and Hearing Therapy from the university.

The 24-year-old is currently studying her Master's degree, which focuses on Autism. Mazaleni says she is looking forward to making a difference during her reign.

"As someone who has experienced the new era of Miss South Africa from the within, I cannot wait to share this journey with you. Our mission is rooted in meaningful change in our communities, which will continue far beyond my reign," she wrote on Instagram.

"This journey is not mine alone to walk, but I carry this incredible community that we have formed together. May you have the courage to live in your purpose."

