Qhawekazi Mazaleni on Miss SA win: 'This is bigger than me'
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Qhawekazi Mazaleni has dedicated her win to every person who dares to take a chance on themselves.
Qhawekazi Mazaleni has dedicated her win to every person who dares to take a chance on themselves.
Newly crowned Miss South Africa Qhawekazi Mazaleni is "filled with a deep sense of gratitude" after wowing judges at this year's pageant.
The Eastern Cape beauty won the prestigious pageant at the SunBet Arena at Times Square on Saturday, October 25.
"This win is not mine alone. It is for every single person who dares to take a chance on themselves and remains rooted in their purpose. This is bigger than me."
Mazaleni is a Stellenbosch University graduate. She obtained a degree in Speech, Language, and Hearing Therapy from the university.
The 24-year-old is currently studying her Master's degree, which focuses on Autism. Mazaleni says she is looking forward to making a difference during her reign.
"As someone who has experienced the new era of Miss South Africa from the within, I cannot wait to share this journey with you. Our mission is rooted in meaningful change in our communities, which will continue far beyond my reign," she wrote on Instagram.
"This journey is not mine alone to walk, but I carry this incredible community that we have formed together. May you have the courage to live in your purpose."
KwaZulu-Natal's Luyanda Zuma reached the top three and was crowned first runner-up.
"Being Sashed First Runner-Up at Miss South Africa is a moment I’ll cherish forever, not just for what it represents, but for what it means in God’s divine plan. Every message, every word of love and encouragement has touched my heart deeply," she said.
"Through it all, I’ve been reminded that His will has been done. I am exactly where I’m meant to be, walking in purpose, grace, and gratitude."
Gauteng's Karabo Mareka was named second princess. Outgoing Miss South Africa Mia le Roux reflected on her reign before crowning the new Miss SA.
"At four-years-old, I spoke my very first sentence: 'Look there, white clouds.' I didn’t know then the deep symbolic meaning of hope those words would carry throughout my life," she said on Instagram.
"And as I take my final walk tonight, I do so knowing that the little girl who once looked up and said, 'Look there, white clouds,' is now walking beneath them, no longer searching for hope, but carrying it within her."
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kagiso.ecr&hl=en).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: Supplied
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 4 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 4 hours ago