 Miley Cyrus talks moms trying to cancel her in early 2010s
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Miley Cyrus talks moms trying to cancel her in early 2010s

Updated | By Music Reporter

"I didn’t know until I was older actually how brutal it really was." 

Miley Cyrus wearing a red lace dress
Miley Cyrus/ Instagram (@mileycyrus) x Spotify

Miley Cyrus has come a long way since her days on Disney's hit show, 'Hannah Montana',  but the road to becoming a Grammy Award-winning artist has been anything but smooth. 

In a new interview on 'CBS Mornings', Cyrus opens up about her transition from Disney darling to pop superstar and how cancel culture affected her. 

CBS News Correspondent Tracy Smith asks the 'Flowers' hitmaker what it felt like having people, including moms, wanting to cancel her.

“I was the first person to maybe ever be cancelled, I guess," she replied. 

Cyrus faced a lot of backlash while building her solo career after 'Hannah Montana' ended in 2011. She starred on the show alongside her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. 

Many parents were less than impressed that the child star their kids had come to love was now a sexy pop star. She infamously twerked onstage at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards while grinding against Robin Thicke

READ: Watch: Robin Thicke shows off his son's powerful vocals

Moms clutched their pearls. They called her a bad role model, with some saying she was ruining her image by being overly sexual.

"I didn’t know until I was older actually how brutal it really was,” Cyrus told Smith about the backlash she faced in her career. 

However, the 32-year-old says she didn't realise how bad it was back then because she was having the time of her life.

“It was very challenging for other people, but for me, it was a good time. It looked fun and it was fun. So it wasn’t until I was older that I realised how harsh.”

The singer's post-Hannah Montana albums were equally controversial.'Bangerz', featuring the songs 'Wrecking Ball' and 'We Can't Stop'. 

The controversial video for 'Wrecking Ball' added fuel to the fire. In one scene, Cyrus swings from a wrecking ball in her panties, while another shows her licking a hammer seductively.

"I would never now, being where I am, ever look at someone in their 20s from the view of who I am now. But at the time, it was awesome.”

READ: Miley Cyrus releases song dedicated to her dad Billy Ray

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

Image: Instagram/@mileycyrus (Spotify)

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:

Disney Robin Thicke Miley Cyrus Billy Ray Cyrus

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.