Miley Cyrus talks moms trying to cancel her in early 2010s
Updated | By Music Reporter
Miley Cyrus has come a long way since her days on Disney's hit show, 'Hannah Montana', but the road to becoming a Grammy Award-winning artist has been anything but smooth.
In a new interview on 'CBS Mornings', Cyrus opens up about her transition from Disney darling to pop superstar and how cancel culture affected her.
CBS News Correspondent Tracy Smith asks the 'Flowers' hitmaker what it felt like having people, including moms, wanting to cancel her.
“I was the first person to maybe ever be cancelled, I guess," she replied.
Cyrus faced a lot of backlash while building her solo career after 'Hannah Montana' ended in 2011. She starred on the show alongside her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.
Many parents were less than impressed that the child star their kids had come to love was now a sexy pop star. She infamously twerked onstage at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards while grinding against Robin Thicke.
Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke. Twerking in the vma. One of the most iconic cultural resets in pop history. https://t.co/5xW4dQQHxj pic.twitter.com/2luakSNLFy— She Hœ 🐺 (@__Im_Alive__) April 29, 2023
Moms clutched their pearls. They called her a bad role model, with some saying she was ruining her image by being overly sexual.
"I didn’t know until I was older actually how brutal it really was,” Cyrus told Smith about the backlash she faced in her career.
However, the 32-year-old says she didn't realise how bad it was back then because she was having the time of her life.
“It was very challenging for other people, but for me, it was a good time. It looked fun and it was fun. So it wasn’t until I was older that I realised how harsh.”
The singer's post-Hannah Montana albums were equally controversial.'Bangerz', featuring the songs 'Wrecking Ball' and 'We Can't Stop'.
The controversial video for 'Wrecking Ball' added fuel to the fire. In one scene, Cyrus swings from a wrecking ball in her panties, while another shows her licking a hammer seductively.
"I would never now, being where I am, ever look at someone in their 20s from the view of who I am now. But at the time, it was awesome.”
Miley Cyrus says she may have been “the first person to maybe ever be canceled,” recalling the backlash from parents during her early career.— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 2, 2025
Speaking with Tracy Smith, Cyrus says she didn’t realize until later how harsh the criticism was. At the time, she says, the… pic.twitter.com/FTWT6gvamF
Image: Instagram/@mileycyrus (Spotify)
