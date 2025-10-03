Miley Cyrus talks moms trying to cancel her in early 2010s

Miley Cyrus has come a long way since her days on Disney's hit show, 'Hannah Montana', but the road to becoming a Grammy Award-winning artist has been anything but smooth.

In a new interview on 'CBS Mornings', Cyrus opens up about her transition from Disney darling to pop superstar and how cancel culture affected her.

CBS News Correspondent Tracy Smith asks the 'Flowers' hitmaker what it felt like having people, including moms, wanting to cancel her.

“I was the first person to maybe ever be cancelled, I guess," she replied.

Cyrus faced a lot of backlash while building her solo career after 'Hannah Montana' ended in 2011. She starred on the show alongside her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Many parents were less than impressed that the child star their kids had come to love was now a sexy pop star. She infamously twerked onstage at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards while grinding against Robin Thicke.